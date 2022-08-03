Twitter Spaces to get a revamp with thematic stations and more

Twitter Spaces is in full swing as the company is planning a revamp to the service, alongside a new tab with different audio rooms, which appear to be thematic audio stations, and more.

TechCrunch discovered Twitter’s plans and reached out to the company to confirm whether it was working on a new experiment for the Spaces tab, which Twitter confirmed.

Here’s how the publication describes the tests:

The test shows a revamped look-and-feel for Spaces that organizes the audio rooms into topics, like Music or Sports, for instance. These are represented with colorful cards and imagery from the programs. (Oddly, the images appear to represent traditional podcasts in some cases.) There’s also a feature dubbed “Your daily digest” which includes a selection of programs that can be played with a click of a button. The tab also shows you who’s listening, much as it does now.

TechCrunch believes this revamped Twitter Spaces “appears to be building upon Spaces’ support for Topics.” The official announcement of this revamp will be made “further down the road after concepts are finalized.”

While these new features aren’t available, the company is already improving the current Twitter Spaces version with an updated bar where all the chat rooms are displayed on the company’s iOS app. This change makes it easier to know who’s hosting, what’s being discussed, and more on Twitter Spaces.

Image Credits: Twitter screenshot via Watchful / TechCrunch

Over this year, Twitter has been making its Spaces feature even better. Here’s how the company describes the audio chat room, which once was competing with Clubhouse and now has outstanding the other app.

Sometimes you have more to say than you can Tweet and that’s when Twitter Spaces comes in handy – Spaces is where live audio conversations happen. They are real, live, sound-on conversations to connect over what’s happening now, globally. In addition to our new Spaces icon, our teams have been working diligently to improve and enhance the functionalit.

Here are some of the new things you can do with Twitter Spaces:

Recording & Playback – Spaces can now be recorded by the Host, and recordings can be played back indefinitely after the Space ends.

Spaces can now be recorded by the Host, and recordings can be played back indefinitely after the Space ends. Clipping – You can now clip & share the best 30 seconds from your Spaces conversation.

You can now clip & share the best 30 seconds from your Spaces conversation. Make it easy – It’s now easier for hosts to start a Space and Tweet about it, browse & discover Spaces, react to a Space, and access analytics.

How do you like this Twitter Spaces future update? Are you still using this feature? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

