Clubhouse is finally rolling out dark mode support to its users on iOS and Android

Live audio platform Clubhouse announced this week that it is finally rolling out dark mode support to its users on iOS and Android, so they can use the Clubhouse mobile app with a dark interface. However, it will still take some time before the option becomes available to all users.

In an official blog post, Clubhouse says that dark mode was a long-awaited feature for its users. The company even confirmed that it was aware of tweaks and mockups created to show how much users were waiting for an option to switch to a dark interface. Now the wait is over – or almost.

The Clubhouse app for iOS and Android will now offer support for dark mode, and it will basically work like any other app that already offers such a feature.

We’ve heard your pleas. We’ve spotted your tweets. We’ve seen your hacked together solutions and mocked up versions of the UI of your dreams. And while it might have taken us longer than what would be considered “fast” or “reasonable” or “at all acceptable by human standards,” the wait is finally over. Today, we’re beginning to roll out Clubhouse dark mode in all of its moody, non-blinding-you-at-3-am glory.

However, instead of a completely black interface, Clubhouse in dark mode will have a “velvety dark background” with light text, but not exactly white. According to the platform, this combination is intended to make the app more comfortable for those using it at night.

Users can choose to enable dark mode based on device settings or simply let dark mode always enabled.

In order to get dark mode support, make sure you have the latest version of the Clubhouse app installed on your phone. Even so, Clubhouse notes that it will take “a couple of days” before the feature appears for everyone.

