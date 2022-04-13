Remember Clubhouse? Social audio app hopes icebreaker games will jog your memory

Allison McDaniel

- Apr. 13th 2022 11:19 am PT

0

Clubhouse is testing a new in-room gaming feature for iOS and Android. Reported by TechCrunch, the app is releasing a game called “Wild Cards,” in which a series of questions are presented in order for people to get to know each other better. 

To start a game on Clubhouse, you have to click the “+Rooms” button and then select the “Games” option. You’ll then be dropped in a social room where you can invite friends to play with you. Once everyone is [in] the room, you can click “Start Game” to begin playing.

Some of Clubhouse’s interrogations include:

  • What type of dog matches your personality?
  • Find a movie the entire group would love in three minutes or less
  • Share the last five things in your search history

Live audio became a popular choice for content consumption back in 2020. Everyone spent more time at home, with many working from their residence as well. Since, its popularity has been waning, leaving Clubhouse scattering to find new features to bring back its audience. Twitter Spaces has become a sought-after competitor to the social audio app. With the addition of games, this should help Clubhouse distinguish itself against Twitter Spaces.

“Wild Cards” on Clubhouse is currently only available in English. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Clubhouse

Clubhouse

About the Author

Allison McDaniel

Allison is a News Writer at 9to5Mac covering Apple news and rumors.

You can email her directly at allison@9to5mac.com or catch her on Twitter at @aamcdani

Allison McDaniel's favorite gear

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE
Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch

Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch