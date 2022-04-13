Remember Clubhouse? Social audio app hopes icebreaker games will jog your memory

Clubhouse is testing a new in-room gaming feature for iOS and Android. Reported by TechCrunch, the app is releasing a game called “Wild Cards,” in which a series of questions are presented in order for people to get to know each other better.

To start a game on Clubhouse, you have to click the “+Rooms” button and then select the “Games” option. You’ll then be dropped in a social room where you can invite friends to play with you. Once everyone is [in] the room, you can click “Start Game” to begin playing.

Some of Clubhouse’s interrogations include:

What type of dog matches your personality?

Find a movie the entire group would love in three minutes or less

Share the last five things in your search history

Live audio became a popular choice for content consumption back in 2020. Everyone spent more time at home, with many working from their residence as well. Since, its popularity has been waning, leaving Clubhouse scattering to find new features to bring back its audience. Twitter Spaces has become a sought-after competitor to the social audio app. With the addition of games, this should help Clubhouse distinguish itself against Twitter Spaces.

“Wild Cards” on Clubhouse is currently only available in English.

