iPhone 14 event: Apple begins production of virtual keynote for September

We’re just one month away from the expected announcement of the iPhone 14 and Apple’s highly-anticipated September event. According to a new report from Bloomberg today, Apple has started the production process for its iPhone 14 event…

Apple’s iPhone 14 event

According to the latest edition of Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter, Apple has started to “record and assemble its September media event.” The event, based on history, is likely to take place during the first half of September.

Notably, this seems to mean that Apple is planning a virtual or hybrid event for the iPhone 14 launch this year, rather than a fully in-person event like what was done prior to the pandemic. It seems likely that Apple will take a similar approach with the iPhone 14 launch as it took with WWDC in June.

This would mean a fully pre-recorded keynote video, with some members of the press in attendance at Apple Park for hands-on opportunities and briefings. The in-person portion of the event would be significantly smaller than WWDC because Apple would only invite members of the press, not developers.

The report also reiterates much of what to expect at the event, with the primary focus being on the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8. Apple has four new iPhone 14 models in the work, as well as the Apple Watch Series 8, an updated Apple Watch SE, and the all-new “Apple Watch Pro” model.

Finally, Gurman speculates that Apple will likely hold two events this fall: one in September for the iPhone 14 and another in October for new iPad and Mac announcements.

What are you most excited to see from Apple this fall? Are you planning to upgrade to a new iPhone or Apple Watch? Let us know down in the comments.

