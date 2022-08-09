Deals: Apple 24-inch M1 iMac $149 off, Apple Watch Series 7 from $279, Satechi sale, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by a $149 discount on Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac. That’s alongside a 20% off Satechi back to school sale and up to $230 off Apple Watch Series 7. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

24-inch M1 iMac sees first discount in months with $149 off

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac 256GB 8-core GPU for $1,350. Available in three different colorways, today’s offer amounts to $149 in savings in order to deliver the first discount in nearly three months. This is marking one of the lowest we’ve seen and is $24 under the previous price cut.

Delivering the latest screen-based macOS desktop, the latest M1 iMac arrived centered around a 24-inch 4K Retina Display backed by True Tone support. On top of the integrated 1080p FaceTime camera, there’s also Spatial Audio-enabled speakers, Wi-Fi 6, and Thunderbolt connectivity. One of the perks exclusive to the 8-core model is that you’ll find Ethernet in the power brick on top of the improved performance. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Satechi back to school sale takes 20% off must-have Apple gear

As students begin to prep their everyday carries and studystations for the fall semester, Satechi today is launching its annual back to school sale to make all of the essential upgrades a bit more affordable. Right now, you can take 20% off everything the retailer has to offer. Amongst all of the savings, our top pick is the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock at $240. Down from $300, this is one of the very first price cuts to date on the recent release. The accessory has been out of stock through all of the past site-wide sales, making today’s $60 discount all the more notable for bringing this accessory to your workstation.

Featuring Thunderbolt 4 tech, this dock can turn a single port on your MacBook into a wide range of I/O. All packed into a metal enclosure are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 slots, Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card reader, and more. Not to mention 96W of power passthrough to your machine for a single cable setup. It’ll also pair perfectly with the 24-inch M1 iMac above.

Save up to $230 on Apple Watch Series 7 styles

Amazon is now discounting an assortment of Apple Watch Series 7 models all-time lows attached. Right now, the 41mm GPS Green Aluminum style starts at $279 and is down from its usual $399 price tag in order to match the all-time low set just once before on Prime Day. The larger 45mm styles are also on sale, with the prices dropping at checkout to $360 in several colorways from the usual $429 going rate. That’s alongside up to $230 off select cellular styles.

Regardless of which style you’re looking at, this is Apple’s latest fitness companion which comes backed by a noticeably larger screen. From there, Apple Watch Series 7 also sports a new fast charging mode which supplements all-day battery life with the ability to deliver enough charge to wear overnight in just 8 minutes. Then staples like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, ability to take ECG readings complete the build. Here’s how it compares to the previous-generation models, as well.

