Spotify redesigns its home screen with sections for music and podcasts

Spotify on Tuesday announced a new design for the home screen of its mobile app. According to the company, the new home screen aims to help users discover new content they might like, as well as introducing different sections for music and podcasts.

Spotify’s app gets a new home screen

As detailed by the company in a blog post, the upcoming update will make it easier for users to find new content recommendations or even “revisit recent favorites.” The new home screen of Spotify’s mobile app can be sorted into two different categories: Music and Podcast & Shows.

As the name suggests, the Music feed provides quick access to suggestions for songs, albums, and playlists based on the users’ musical taste. Spotify says the new recommendations will make “discovering new favorites easier than ever.” The update also adds new buttons for users to quickly like, share, and play music.

As for the Podcast & Shows feed, it will highlight new episodes of shows that the user follows. Of course, this feed will also show suggestions for new podcasts based on what users have been listening to. There, listeners will also be able to read episode descriptions, add a podcast to their library, and start listening to a podcast without leaving that page.

By creating these feeds, Spotify will help listeners to easily scroll through the type of content they’re looking for at that moment. The updated interface will make the experience more personalized while allowing users to dig even deeper into their recommendations.

More recently, Spotify also made some other changes to its app interface to add dedicated play and shuffle buttons for Premium subscribers. Previously, Spotify’s play button would play an album or playlist in shuffle by default, since free users can only listen to albums and playlists in shuffle.

Availability

Spotify’s new home screen is now being rolled out to Android users. The update will be available in the coming weeks for iOS devices. You can download the Spotify app for free on the App Store. It requires an iPhone or iPad running iOS 13 or later. There are also versions for Apple Watch and Apple TV.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: