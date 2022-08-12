iPad mini 6 now $99 off in weekend’s best deals, M2 MacBook Pro hits $1,149, more

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are now headlined by rare iPad mini 6 discounts at $99 off. That’s alongside M2 MacBook Pro on sale from $1,149 and Twelve South’s complementing white Curve stand at $44. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPad mini 6 is finally back in stock with $99 discounts

Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 has largely been out of stock this summer at major retailers, meaning discounts have been few and far between. Today, Amazon is remedying that by marking down cellular models for the first time in months. Right now you can score 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular models in two styles for $550, down from the usual $649 price tags. Delivering $99 in savings, these price cuts are marking returns to all-time low prices for some of the first times and are as rare as discounts come.

Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the new iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package. I’m a convert myself, and have been absolutely loving the compact form-factor. Don’t just take my word for it, as our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance.

Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Pro back on sale with $200 in savings

Amazon is now currently offering Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Pro 512GB for $1,299. Down from $1,499, today’s offer matches the all-time low set once before several weeks ago at $200 off. This is still one of the first price cuts on the new release, as well. The 256GB model is also on sale, and now sitting at $1,149 from its usual $1,299 price tag.

Apple’s new M2 MacBook Pro just launched last month as the latest entry-level prosumer-level macOS machine. This time around, you’re looking at all of the performance improvements offered by the M2 chip and its 10-core GPU to go alongside upwards of 24GB of memory and at least 256GB of storage. The 13.3-inch Retina Display and its 500 nits of brightness with P3 wide color support are complemented by a pair of Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6, and the latest backlit Magic Keyboard. Head below for more.

Twelve South’s white Curve stand complements your M2 MacBook

Amazon is offering the Twelve South Curve White MacBook Stand for $44. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer amounts to the best discount of the year at $16 off. This is $4 below previous mentions and and is one of the lowest prices to date.

Twelve South’s premium Curve stand elevates your new M2 MacBook or other device 6 inches off the desk with a unique design that’s comprised of a single piece of aluminum. With an open base, it’ll not only improve the ergonomics of your setup, but also air flow to keep your machine running cooler with a matching matte white design as well.

