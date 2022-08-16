Gentler Streak for Apple Watch adds new Workout Views before watchOS 9 release

Gentler Streak, the Apple Watch app that brings a more compassionate perspective on your workouts, has just received another big update, this time with new Workout Views, which will be one of the main features that watchOS 9 plans to introduce later this fall.

watchOS 9’s Workout Views help users to better understand their workout by scrolling the Digital Crown and seeing new views of metrics like Activity rings, Heart Rate Zones, Power, and Elevation.

With Gentler Streak’s new update, users can take advantage of new Workout Charts on Apple Watch, for example:

Current Elevation Chart or Elevation Gain Chart (it’s possible to switch between the two on the same view by tapping the metric you want to see)

Heart Rate Chart with a countdown to the Go Gentler goal or Overreaching Status (tapping a current heart rate switches to the overreaching countdown

Different from Apple’s perspective of closing the Activity rings, Gentler Streak wants users to know when they’re overreaching since it can lead to fatigue, increase the chances of injuries, and overtraining.

According to the developers, Gentler Streak “responds to your readiness and, based on that, offers daily workout suggestions (via the Go Gentler feature) that keep you within healthy activity levels. It also proposes rest days and active recovery days when needed, and makes them part of a streak. App’s main goal is to help you steadily improve performance by having a healthy workout/rest balance.”

Apart from that, update 2.5 brings some other improvements:

Splits: In the workout summary, longer-distance splits are now presented more sensibly. For example, with long cycling sessions (more than 25 miles or kilometers), instead of showing 25 splits per 1 km/mile, Gentler Streak now shows 5 splits per 5 km/miles.

In the workout summary, longer-distance splits are now presented more sensibly. For example, with long cycling sessions (more than 25 miles or kilometers), instead of showing 25 splits per 1 km/mile, Gentler Streak now shows 5 splits per 5 km/miles. Start Week On: Under the “Start Week On” in Gentler Streak Profile Settings, you can select the first day of the week to be Monday or Sunday, according to your preference.

Gentler Streak offers 90+ workout types, including dog walking, kitesurfing, parkour, and more. With an Activity Hub on the iPhone app, it shows all activities ever tracked in one place, progress charts, activity summaries, recaps, insights, and more.

The app is free to download here on the App Store but requires a subscription to take full advantage of it. The Premium Monthly is $6.99 and Premium Yearly is $19.99.

