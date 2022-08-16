ZAGG launches Rugged Pro Connect iPad keyboard case for healthcare, construction, kids

ZAGG Rugged Pro Connect iPad case
ZAGG is out today with a highly durable keyboard case for the 10.2-inch iPad. The Rugged Pro Connect is a water-resistant, wipeable keyboard case with full protection for whatever you throw at it. While it’s aimed at the healthcare industry it also makes a great case for kids, first responders, construction, and much more.

ZAGG launched the Rugged Pro Connect keyboard case for 7th, 8th, and 9th gen iPads today. Here’s how the company describes it:

“The Rugged Pro Connect case and keyboard has been designed to withstand the rigors of the health care profession. It’s rugged, durable, water-resistant, and wipeable. The interlocking keys won’t pop off with repeated use, and it has a snap-on screen protector, and the keyboard and case detach to accommodate different use environments.”

While this keyboard case looks like a perfect fit for healthcare use, the durability and water resistance also make it a valuable pick for kids, construction, agriculture, first responders, and other active uses.

Rugged Pro Connect case for iPad specs

  • Compatible with iPad gen 7, 8, and 9 (10.2-inch)
  • Rugged design with 6.6 ft (2m) drop protection
  • Built-in screen protector
  • Water-resistant
  • Sprayable/wipeable with two drains on the keyboard to meet healthcare protocols
  • Interlocking “Stay-Put” keys with laptop-style typing experience
  • No battery to charge – keyboard draws power from iPad with the Smart Connector
  • Detachable keyboard
  • Apple Pencil/stylus loop
  • Price $169.99 (20-30% off available direct from ZAGG)

