Bi-fold MagSafe wallet meets iPhone stand with the new Moft Flash

Moft has launched its newest Apple accessory today with a dual-purpose MagSafe wallet for iPhone. Along with carrying two cards, the clever design means you’ve also always got a handy stand for both portrait or landscape use.
Moft launched the Flash MagSafe Wallet & Stand today coming in four colors. The sharp design not only enables the propping functionality but also means fast access to display an ID or RFID/NFC chip cards.
Moft MagSafe Flash Wallet & Stand specs
- MagSafe compatible
- Made with soft vegan leather
- Available in night black, hello yellow, oxford blue, windy blue
- Storage for 2 cards
- Bi-fold/flip design with open window for quick display/tapping of cards
- 3 adjustable stand angles, can use in portrait or landscape
- Price: $34.99
If you’re good to stick with 2 cards, this looks like a really neat MagSafe wallet. While Moft has made MagSafe iPhone wallet stands in the past, this design seems like it could offer a great experience – valuable functionality without the bulk.
We’ll be working on a full review of the Moft Flash soon.
You can pick up the Moft Flash now on Amazon or direct from Moft with the new MagSafe Wallet & Stand shipping out over the next week.
What do you think of this bi-fold MagSafe design? Share your thoughts in the comments!
