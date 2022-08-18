Bi-fold MagSafe wallet meets iPhone stand with the new Moft Flash

Michael Potuck

Aug. 18th 2022

Moft has launched its newest Apple accessory today with a dual-purpose MagSafe wallet for iPhone. Along with carrying two cards, the clever design means you’ve also always got a handy stand for both portrait or landscape use.

Moft launched the Flash MagSafe Wallet & Stand today coming in four colors. The sharp design not only enables the propping functionality but also means fast access to display an ID or RFID/NFC chip cards.

Moft MagSafe Flash Wallet & Stand specs

  • MagSafe compatible
  • Made with soft vegan leather
  • Available in night black, hello yellow, oxford blue, windy blue
  • Storage for 2 cards
  • Bi-fold/flip design with open window for quick display/tapping of cards
  • 3 adjustable stand angles, can use in portrait or landscape
  • Price: $34.99

If you’re good to stick with 2 cards, this looks like a really neat MagSafe wallet. While Moft has made MagSafe iPhone wallet stands in the past, this design seems like it could offer a great experience – valuable functionality without the bulk.

We’ll be working on a full review of the Moft Flash soon.

You can pick up the Moft Flash now on Amazon or direct from Moft with the new MagSafe Wallet & Stand shipping out over the next week.

What do you think of this bi-fold MagSafe design? Share your thoughts in the comments!

