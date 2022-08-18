Streaming services popularity surpass cable for the first time in the US, potential growth to Apple TV+

José Adorno

- Aug. 18th 2022 7:10 am PT

streaming services foundation-season-two-apple-tv-plus-9to5mac
0

For the first time ever, streaming services overtook cable in the US. The data shows that this is the fifth consecutive high for online platforms and that they ranked as the most watched platform when compared to cable and broadcast.

The Hollywood Reporter shares the data from Nielsen’s monthly Gauge platform rankings. The survey shows streaming services accounted for 34.8% of usage in the US in July, followed by cable (34,4%), broadcast (21.6%), and other TV usages (9.2%).

The publication says Netflix’s Stranger Things (with up 18 billion minutes of viewing time), The Umbrella Academy, and The Boys were also responsible for this growth. This number also shows a growth of more than six share points compared to July 2021 (28.3% to 34.8%).

Cable (34.4 percent of TV use) and broadcast (21.6 percent), meanwhile, both hit their lowest points in the 14 months that Nielsen has been releasing its platform rankings. Cable is down by about 9 percent from the same point a year ago, while broadcast networks slipped by 10 percent. There’s some noise in that comparison — the Tokyo Olympics and delayed NBA and NHL playoff contests were airing on broadcast and cable outlets a year ago — but both platforms have been trending down for several months, coinciding with streaming’s steady rise.

Netflix's new ad-supported plan won't have full catalog available

The study highlights how each streaming service compared with TV usage:

  • Netflix: 8%
  • YouTube: 7.3%
  • Hulu: 3.6%
  • Amazon Prime Video: 3%
  • Disney+: 1.8%
  • HBO Max: 1%
  • All others: 10.2%

Although Apple TV+ doesn’t have a percentage of its own, it’s interesting to see how these online platforms are getting more important in the US. With award-winning productions and impressive casts, Apple’s own video streaming is surely growing its library and getting more fans.

For example, for the second year in a row, Apple TV+ was said to have the best content available in all the streaming services. In addition, the platform won the Best Picture category at the Oscars.

Do you prefer streaming services over cable? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that accesses the Apple TV+ service ($4.99 per month), Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and countless other entertainment apps.
Netflix

Netflix
streaming service

About the Author

José Adorno

Brazilian tech Journalist. Author at 9to5Mac. Previously at tv globo, the main TV broadcaster in Latin America.

Got tips, feedback, or questions? jose@9to5mac.com