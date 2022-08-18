Streaming services popularity surpass cable for the first time in the US, potential growth to Apple TV+

For the first time ever, streaming services overtook cable in the US. The data shows that this is the fifth consecutive high for online platforms and that they ranked as the most watched platform when compared to cable and broadcast.

The Hollywood Reporter shares the data from Nielsen’s monthly Gauge platform rankings. The survey shows streaming services accounted for 34.8% of usage in the US in July, followed by cable (34,4%), broadcast (21.6%), and other TV usages (9.2%).

The publication says Netflix’s Stranger Things (with up 18 billion minutes of viewing time), The Umbrella Academy, and The Boys were also responsible for this growth. This number also shows a growth of more than six share points compared to July 2021 (28.3% to 34.8%).

Cable (34.4 percent of TV use) and broadcast (21.6 percent), meanwhile, both hit their lowest points in the 14 months that Nielsen has been releasing its platform rankings. Cable is down by about 9 percent from the same point a year ago, while broadcast networks slipped by 10 percent. There’s some noise in that comparison — the Tokyo Olympics and delayed NBA and NHL playoff contests were airing on broadcast and cable outlets a year ago — but both platforms have been trending down for several months, coinciding with streaming’s steady rise.

The study highlights how each streaming service compared with TV usage:

Netflix: 8%

YouTube: 7.3%

Hulu: 3.6%

Amazon Prime Video: 3%

Disney+: 1.8%

HBO Max: 1%

All others: 10.2%

Although Apple TV+ doesn’t have a percentage of its own, it’s interesting to see how these online platforms are getting more important in the US. With award-winning productions and impressive casts, Apple’s own video streaming is surely growing its library and getting more fans.

For example, for the second year in a row, Apple TV+ was said to have the best content available in all the streaming services. In addition, the platform won the Best Picture category at the Oscars.

Do you prefer streaming services over cable? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

