Apple extends iPhone 12 ‘no sound’ speaker service program

Chance Miller

- Aug. 19th 2022 10:14 pm PT

0

Apple is adding another year to the eligibility window for an iPhone 12 service recall program it launched last year. The service program applies to iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices that experience “no sound issues” due to a faulty component in the receiver module.

Apple first launched the service program in August of 2021. At the time, the company explained that a “very small percentage” of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices “may experience sound issues due to a component that might fail on the receiver module.”

When the service program first began, Apple said that the program covered affected iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices for 2 years after the first retail sale of the unit. In a quiet update to the support document today, Apple extended that to three years after the first retail sale of the unit. This gives iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro users an extra year of coverage for this issue.

Apple says that affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021. The only other eligibility requirement is the your iPhone “not emit sound from the receiver when you make or receive calls.” If you meet that criteria, Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will fix the issue at no cost.

This program does not apply to the iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max. As always, Apple also points out that damage that “impairs the ability to complete the repair” such as a cracked screen must be fixed prior to service for the “no sound issues.”

You can learn more about this service program and eligibility right here.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPhone 12

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 includes 5G speed, an A14 Bionic chip, an edge-to-edge OLED display, and it comes in multiple color options starting at $699.

About the Author

Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.