Apple extends iPhone 12 ‘no sound’ speaker service program

Apple is adding another year to the eligibility window for an iPhone 12 service recall program it launched last year. The service program applies to iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices that experience “no sound issues” due to a faulty component in the receiver module.

Apple first launched the service program in August of 2021. At the time, the company explained that a “very small percentage” of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices “may experience sound issues due to a component that might fail on the receiver module.”

When the service program first began, Apple said that the program covered affected iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices for 2 years after the first retail sale of the unit. In a quiet update to the support document today, Apple extended that to three years after the first retail sale of the unit. This gives iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro users an extra year of coverage for this issue.

Apple says that affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021. The only other eligibility requirement is the your iPhone “not emit sound from the receiver when you make or receive calls.” If you meet that criteria, Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will fix the issue at no cost.

This program does not apply to the iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max. As always, Apple also points out that damage that “impairs the ability to complete the repair” such as a cracked screen must be fixed prior to service for the “no sound issues.”

You can learn more about this service program and eligibility right here.

