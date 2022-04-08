How to check if your iPhone 12 is eligible for the no sound recall

Just about a year after launching the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, Apple started a service program for devices that see their speakers fail. If you’ve noticed trouble with sound for phone calls or similar, here’s how to check iPhone 12 no sound recall eligibility.

Apple says that the no sound service program affects iPhone 12 and 12 Pro smartphones that were originally made between October 2020 and April 2021 (but could have been sold after those dates).

The company notes a “very small percentage” should see the speaker failure, but with Apple selling more than 100 million iPhone 12 devices, even a tiny percentage could mean hundreds of thousands of impacted devices.

The no sound issue stems from a failure that can occur in the receiver module of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro.

How to check iPhone 12 no sound recall eligibility

This service program is only for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro (not iPhone 12 mini or Pro Max)

Your iPhone 12 may be eligible for a free repair if sound isn’t working when you make or take calls

Apple is not offering a serial number checker for this program, so you’ll need to reach out to Apple Support to verifiy if your iPhone is covered under the recall

More details on the iPhone 12 no sound recall:

Apple notes this program doesn’t extend the normal warranty for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro but does cover the failure of the receiver for “two years after the first retail sale of the unit.”

This is a worldwide service program and the UAE was included as of November 2021. Apple also adds:

If your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro has any damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, that issue will need to be resolved prior to the service. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the additional repair.

You can find the official service program landing page here.

