Apple celebrates US National Park Service with Apple Pay donations, curated content, more

Apple has announced new ways it plans to support the United States National Park Foundation this year. From August 8, the company will donate $10 for every Apple Pay purchase made on Apple.com, in the Apple Store app, and at Apple retail stores…

Apple made the announcement in a press release published Monday morning. CEO Tim Cook explained that Apple is “proud to partner with the organizations and communities” who dedicate themselves to the US National Park Service:

“Whenever I visit our national parks — as I did recently in Yosemite and Glacier — I feel the sense of awe, tranquility, and quiet reverence only nature can inspire,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We’re proud to partner with the organizations and communities who maintain our parks, educate us about their history, and share them with the world. These treasures are well worth protecting, today and for every generation to come.” “America’s national parks are a gift we share,” said Will Shafroth, the National Park Foundation’s president and CEO. “Apple’s partnership and generous commitment help to ensure that all people see themselves in national parks and feel welcome in these places that belong to all of us.”

Apple will donate $10 for every Apple Pay purchase made at its retail stores, through Apple.com, and through the Apple Store app to the US National Park Service. The donations will be capped at $1,000,000.

In addition to the donations, Apple is also offering curated content in Apple Podcasts, Apple Maps, and Apple Podcasts to celebrate the US national parks. As previously reported, there’s also an Apple Watch Activity Challenge that will be held on August 27.

