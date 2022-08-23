No, Apple won’t let you replace your MacBook’s main board with a higher-spec option

Apple just expanded its self-service repair program to include M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pros. You can get replacement screens, batteries, and even logic boards, but don’t expect to be able to upgrade your laptop, as you can only purchase the exact same main board that originally came with your device.

With the self service repair store, you now have to input your MacBook’s serial number before you can search for or purchase the replacement parts. This helps ensure that only the correct parts for your specific machine come up, but it also means that anyone hoping to grab a bit of extra RAM or a larger SSD in their computer will be out of luck.

When talking to a member of the Self Service Repair support team, they said that the selection must match the original configuration of the device or “you may encounter an issue that prevents the completion of the repair.” Additionally, if you manage to order parts that don’t match the original configuration, they said that “the order will not pass the order verification process. Your order will be canceled, and you will not be charged.”

9to5Mac’s Take

I find this slightly disappointing.

While the self-service repair store as a whole is lacking in terms of its value proposition, the ability to purchase a slightly higher specced (though still compatible) mainboard could allow the service to be helpful for even more people who may realize they should have gone with more storage to begin with. I have no doubt that some people will get their hands on an upgraded motherboard and give this swap a try, but at that point, it’s unlikely the company would support the use of their System Configuration tool to get the device totally up and running, as the part would have been sold to a device with a different serial number.

Would logic board upgrades through the self service repair store be of any interest to you? Let us know in the comments.

