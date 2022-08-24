September 7 iPhone 14 #AppleEvent hashflag now live on Twitter

Apple today announced its iPhone 14 special event for September 7, which was given the tagline “Far out.” Now the company has added a new hashflag icon to Twitter when you tweet something using the official #AppleEvent hashtag.

A hashflag is an icon displayed next to some special hashtags on Twitter. This time, the hashflag shows the Apple logo with the stars used in the event invitation.

It’s worth noting that Apple has used this feature on multiple occasions in the past, such as for its special September 2021 event when the company introduced iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7.

The hashflag will be live on Twitter from today until November 23. The special icon included in the text of the tweets is not animated, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if there’s an animation for the like button saved for the event day.

What to expect from this Apple Event

The iPhone 14 series will be the star of the Apple September event. With four new models set to be introduced, expect a lot of hype from a new iPhone 14 Plus/Max. Although the regular models won’t have much to differentiate from the current iPhone 13 generation, a bigger model will be a nice addition.

Expect great changes for the iPhone 14 Pro at the Apple September event, as reported by 9to5Mac. With a new design, a better processor, and huge improvements on the camera’s side, the iPhone 14 series will likely be one of the biggest Apple launches in years.

In addition, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman has been reporting that Apple will introduce three new Apple Watch models in 2022, which he’s calling the most important update for the watch in years.

These watches could be unveiled at the Apple September Event. The Apple Watch Series 8 will get at least a new body temperature sensor and a better battery life. The Apple Watch SE will likely see a second generation while Apple is also readying a rugged “Pro” version of the current watch with a different design and premium finish for extreme sports.

Are you excited about this event? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

