iPhone eSIM list: Which models have it?

iPhone eSIM list
Curious which iPhones have eSIM support or if your current iPhone has an eSIM you can take advantage of? Read along for a look at the complete iPhone eSIM list for which models have the embedded digital SIM and which ones have dual eSIM support.

iPhone has used a variety of SIMs (subscriber identity modules) over the years. Apple first started iPhone with mini SIM, then moved to micro SIM with iPhone 4 and 4S, and it moved to the nano SIM size with iPhone 5 until today.

However, a convenient option in recent years has been the addition of an eSIM (embedded SIM). This makes it easier for customers to connect with carriers and use two different lines with one iPhone. With it being digital, you don’t need to replace a physical card when changing carrers. Some providers like T-Mobile even let you instantly start a trial with eSIM.

You can quickly check if your iPhone has an eSIM by heading to Settings > Cellular > Add eSIM or Add Cellular plan.

Ok, here’s the full iPhone eSIM list…

iPhone eSIM list: Which models have it?

Note: An Apple News bug may cause the information below to display incorrectly. Read on 9to5Mac.com for all the details.

iPhone 13 Pro Max eSIM support?

Yes ✅ – eSIM + nano SIM and dual eSIM support (full specs)

iPhone 13 Pro eSIM support?

Yes ✅ – eSIM + nano SIM and dual eSIM support (full specs)

iPhone 13 eSIM support?

Yes ✅ – eSIM + nano SIM and dual eSIM support (full specs)

iPhone 13 mini eSIM support?

Yes ✅ – eSIM + nano SIM and dual eSIM support (full specs)

iPhone SE 3rd gen eSIM support?

Yes ✅ – eSIM + nano SIM and dual eSIM support (full specs)

iPhone 12 Pro Max eSIM support?

Yes ✅ – eSIM + nano SIM (full specs)

iPhone 12 Pro eSIM support?

Yes ✅ – eSIM + nano SIM (full specs)

iPhone 12 eSIM support?

Yes ✅ – eSIM + nano SIM (full specs)

iPhone 12 mini eSIM support?

Yes ✅ – eSIM + nano SIM (full specs)

iPhone SE 2nd gen eSIM support?

Yes ✅ – eSIM + nano SIM (full specs)

iPhone 11 Pro Max eSIM support?

Yes ✅ – eSIM + nano SIM (full specs)

iPhone 11 Pro eSIM support?

Yes ✅ – eSIM + nano SIM (full specs)

iPhone 11 eSIM support?

Yes ✅ – eSIM + nano SIM (full specs)

iPhone XR eSIM support?

Yes ✅ – eSIM + nano SIM (full specs)

iPhone XS Max eSIM support?

Yes ✅ – eSIM + nano SIM (full specs)

iPhone XS eSIM support?

Yes ✅ – eSIM + nano SIM (full specs)

iPhone X and all earlier models eSIM support?

No ❌ – physical SIM only (full specs)

iPhone eSIM list 1

