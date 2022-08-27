Apple Watch Pro with flat display again rumored for September 7 event, could be a ‘One more thing’

Apple’s September 7 event is officially on the calendar, with the tagline of “Far out.” With that date set, last-minute rumors are starting to surface, alongside additional corroboration of existing rumors. This time, a new supply chain report reiterates that the Apple Watch Pro announcement is set for the event — and it could be a big one.

Apple Watch Pro: The latest

Bloomberg was first to report on Apple’s plans to launch a higher-end Apple Watch model. The Apple Watch Pro has been described as a more rugged version of the Apple Watch with a larger form factor, improved battery life, and more. While initial guesses were that this could be branded as something like the “Apple Watch Extreme,” more recent information has shifted towards Apple opting for “Apple Watch Pro” instead.

A new supply chain report from Macotakara today explains that the Apple Watch Pro is still on track for a launch in the near future. Citing reliable sources from China, the report corroborates that the Apple Watch Pro will feature a new “flat display” design alongside a larger 47mm form factor. Unlike other Apple Watch models, the Apple Watch Pro isn’t expected to be available in multiple sizes.

The “flat display” rumor has been circulating for a while now. It seems to mean that the edges of the display won’t be slightly curved like other Apple Watch models. The edges are expected to be flatter than the Apple Watch Series 8, but still not completely flat like some rumors suggested for last year’s Apple Watch Series 7.

One important thing to remember is that the 47mm sizing does not refer to the size of the Apple Watch Pro’s display. Instead, it refers to the vertical size of the casing itself. According to reliable display analyst Ross Young, the Apple Watch Pro is expected to offer a 1.99-inch screen, significantly larger than the 1.77-inch screen of the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7.

The report also suggests that Apple has big plans for the unveiling of the Apple Watch Pro, likening it to the iconic recent “one more thing” moments of the iPhone X, the original Apple Watch, and Apple Music. Whether or not Apple ultimately uses the “one more thing” tease for the Apple Watch Pro, however, remains to be seen.

As we’ve argued before, however, the Apple Watch Pro seems to be similar to the iPhone X in that it’s a higher-end version of a product with a new design that could eventually trickle down to the rest of the line up.

Specific information about Apple product announcements, including details about the events, often remains under wraps until the actual announcements. While product details often leak ahead of times, Apple keeps closer guard over product marketing details such as naming, pricing, and announcement information.

Apple’s “Far out” event is slated for September 7 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET from Apple Park. There’s an in-person component to the event, but it’ll also be streamed live and you can tune in via Apple’s website, via Apple’s YouTube channel, and through the TV app on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV>.

You can learn more about what to expect from the Apple Watch Pro in our complete roundup right here. What do you think of the Apple Watch Pro rumors? Are you considering buying one? Let us know down in the comments.

