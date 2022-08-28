Gurman: Next Apple Watch Pro could feature long-rumored satellite functions

For over a year, it’s been rumored that Apple is working on the ability to bring satellite features to the iPhone. First suggested for the iPhone 13 series, this function could now be available with the upcoming iPhone 14. While this function could help iPhone users report emergencies in areas without cellular service, it’s now been discussed by Apple bringing this functionality to a new generation of the rumored Apple Watch Pro.

The information comes from Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter. According to the journalist, a new generation of the not-announced rugged Apple Watch Pro could have satellite features.

The company has also internally discussed the idea of giving its watches satellite features, which could make sense for a future version of the new more rugged Apple Watch Pro.

In today’s newsletter, Gurman discusses how big of a deal adding satellite connectivity to the iPhone could be.

That’s a step up from the current iPhone and Apple Watch feature for quickly calling emergency services and providing them with your location. The features also will give stand-alone satellite-based devices, such as the Garmin inReach, a run for their money (…) The prospect of having an iPhone that can reach first responders without a cellular connection is only the beginning of what Apple is planning. Ultimately, users could have global internet access and be able to make regular phone calls over satellite links. The combination of speedy 5G networks and satellite service could one day turn the iPhone into the most powerful global communications device available.

While this feature is not expected for the first generation of the rumored Apple Watch Pro, there are a few features expected for this Watch, as you can read more below.

What to expect from the Apple Watch Pro?

On September 7, Apple will announce the iPhone 14 alongside the Apple Watch Series 8. A new Apple Watch SE and this rugged Apple Watch Pro are also rumored to be announced at the “Far Out” keynote.

According to reporting from Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch Pro will visually differentiate itself from the Apple Watch Series 8 with a new design, although rumors diverge on whether it will have or not flat edges. Gurman talks about an “evolution of the current rectangular shape.”

One of the key changes to the Apple Watch Pro will be the materials from which it’s made. Currently, the Apple Watch is available in aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium. The Apple Watch Pro will reportedly feature a “more durable formulation of titanium” as part of Apple’s efforts to make it as rugged as possible.

Alongside that larger design, the Watch is also reportedly set to feature improved battery life. Longer battery life is going to be a key factor for the “extreme sports” buyers of this Apple Watch, and that is seemingly something of which Apple is aware.

Much like the Apple Watch Series 8, this new Apple Watch Pro is expected to add support for body temperature measurements. The Apple Watch won’t be able to give you an exact measurement of your body temperature, but rather it would send you an alert when it detected that your temperature is elevated. Then, you could take your temperature using a traditional thermometer.

Are you excited about this new Watch and its satellite features? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

