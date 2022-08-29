Wedbush: iPhone 14 initial order for 90M units, focus on Pro models, ‘another pivotal moment’ for Apple

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives is back with another prediction regarding the upcoming iPhone 14 series. He believes the launch of the iPhone 14 next week will be “another pivotal moment for Cupertino.”

The analyst note shared by Ped30 shows some interesting tidbits about the next generation of iPhones. For example, Wedbush still believes that Apple will have an initial order for 90 million units and it will be “roughly flat” with iPhone 13 despite “the macro storm clouds building.”

Our Asia supply chain checks on Apple over the last few weeks remain very firm (further slight improvement week over week) as Cupertino is in the final stages of setting up for its iPhone 14 release next week on September 7th. Hitting this target launch with the supply chain issues and zero Covid shutdown seen earlier this year is another massive achievement for Cook & Co.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives believes Apple is expecting “another heavy iPhone Pro and Pro Max mix shift which is a clear positive for ASPs heading into FY23.” Ives doubles down on new price for the iPhone 14 Pro series with a “$100 price increase” given “component price increases as well as added functionality on this new release.”

Last but not least, he says “Apple’s growth remains well intact with clear momentum around iPhone 14 around the corner despite the shaky macro.”

Next week, Apple is expected to announce for new iPhone 14 models – they will be the star of Apple’s “Far Out” September event. Expect a lot of hype from a new iPhone 14 Plus/Max; even though the regular models won’t differentiate much from the current iPhone 13 generation, a bigger model will be a nice addition.

Expect great changes for the iPhone 14 Pro at the Apple September event, as reported by 9to5Mac. With a new design, a better processor, and huge improvements on the camera’s side, this series will likely be one of the biggest Apple launches in years.

Related:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: