Satechi launches USB-C Mobile Pro Hub for iPad Pro/Air; Belkin debuts two GaN USB-C chargers

Satechi and Belkin are out with new Apple accessories today. Satechi has updated its USB-C Mobile Hub with a new SD version that’s made for the iPad Pro/Air with M1 chip. Meanwhile, Belkin has two fresh compact USB-C GaN chargers.

Satechi USB-C Mobile Pro Hub SD

First up, the new Satechi USB-C Mobile Pro Hub SD features pretty much all the connectivity you need. It’s a 6-in-1 USB-C hub that connects either directly to your iPad or with an included extension cable for more flexibility.

Specs

USB-C PD up to 60W

4K HDMI @ 60Hz

USB 3.0 port with 5 Gbps speeds

UHS-I micro/SD card reader

3.5mm headphone jack

Price: $69.99 (20% off with code “SD20“ at checkout)

Belking USB-C GaN chargers

Meanwhile, Belkin has launched two handy compact USB-C GaN chargers in two power outputs.

Boost Up Charge Pro specs

Dual USB-C ports

Available in 45W or 65W versions 65W offers 45/20W split when dual charging 45W offers 25/20W split when dual charging

Foldable prongs

White finish

Compact GaN design great for travel

Price $39.99 and $49.99

Related:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: