Satechi launches USB-C Mobile Pro Hub for iPad Pro/Air; Belkin debuts two GaN USB-C chargers

Satechi and Belkin are out with new Apple accessories today. Satechi has updated its USB-C Mobile Hub with a new SD version that’s made for the iPad Pro/Air with M1 chip. Meanwhile, Belkin has two fresh compact USB-C GaN chargers.
Satechi USB-C Mobile Pro Hub SD
First up, the new Satechi USB-C Mobile Pro Hub SD features pretty much all the connectivity you need. It’s a 6-in-1 USB-C hub that connects either directly to your iPad or with an included extension cable for more flexibility.
Specs
- USB-C PD up to 60W
- 4K HDMI @ 60Hz
- USB 3.0 port with 5 Gbps speeds
- UHS-I micro/SD card reader
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- Price: $69.99 (20% off with code “SD20“ at checkout)
Belking USB-C GaN chargers
Meanwhile, Belkin has launched two handy compact USB-C GaN chargers in two power outputs.
Boost Up Charge Pro specs
- Dual USB-C ports
- Available in 45W or 65W versions
- 65W offers 45/20W split when dual charging
- 45W offers 25/20W split when dual charging
- Foldable prongs
- White finish
- Compact GaN design great for travel
- Price $39.99 and $49.99
