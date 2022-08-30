Satechi launches USB-C Mobile Pro Hub for iPad Pro/Air; Belkin debuts two GaN USB-C chargers

Satechi Mobile Pro USB-C Hub iPad Pro
Satechi and Belkin are out with new Apple accessories today. Satechi has updated its USB-C Mobile Hub with a new SD version that’s made for the iPad Pro/Air with M1 chip. Meanwhile, Belkin has two fresh compact USB-C GaN chargers.

Satechi USB-C Mobile Pro Hub SD

First up, the new Satechi USB-C Mobile Pro Hub SD features pretty much all the connectivity you need. It’s a 6-in-1 USB-C hub that connects either directly to your iPad or with an included extension cable for more flexibility.

Specs

  • USB-C PD up to 60W
  • 4K HDMI @ 60Hz
  • USB 3.0 port with 5 Gbps speeds
  • UHS-I micro/SD card reader
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Price: $69.99 (20% off with code “SD20 at checkout)

Belking USB-C GaN chargers

Meanwhile, Belkin has launched two handy compact USB-C GaN chargers in two power outputs.

Boost Up Charge Pro specs

  • Dual USB-C ports
  • Available in 45W or 65W versions
    • 65W offers 45/20W split when dual charging
    • 45W offers 25/20W split when dual charging
  • Foldable prongs
  • White finish
  • Compact GaN design great for travel
  • Price $39.99 and $49.99

