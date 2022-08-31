Take a look inside the M2 MacBook Air with these new schematic wallpapers

The new M2 MacBook Air has been a hit among early buyers thanks to its all-new design and excellent performance. Now, the incredible designer Basic Apple Guy has published a new set of his popular schematic wallpapers, this time designed based on the internals of the new M2 MacBook Air.

As we detailed in our coverage of M2 MacBook Air teardowns, there’s not a whole lot inside the new machine. The fan-less design of the machine means the internal layout is quite minimalistic, particularly in comparison to something like the MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro or M1 Max chip inside.

But with that being said, there is still an incredible amount of intricacy to the M2 MacBook Air schematics, and that intricacy is on full display in these schematic wallpapers from Basic Apple Guy. He explained the creation process in a blog post today:

Composite image made, the process of tracing out the MacBook Air began. Fortunately, Apple had done a masterful job in making the product symmetrical, which meant I could recreate one half of the schematic and mirror it over to the other side, saving a fair bit of time. But then came the logic board. The logic board was, without a doubt, the most daunting project to date. It’s thousands upon thousands of little chips, all made by hand. Some of these chips are made from as few as three pieces, while others are assembled out of as many as 50-60, all painstakingly fashioned and placed over many hours. And despite getting quite familiar with the process, by the time I added shading, depth effects, and selecting fills and colours, any time saved was lost producing these many little added touches. The crown jewel of this piece was the M2 chip, which has a pop of colour added to it on some variations of the wallpaper.

You can download the new wallpapers from Basic Apple Guy’s website. As always, if you enjoy his work, you can donate to his tip jar right here.

