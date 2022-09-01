Eve previews Matter support ahead of HomeKit blinds and ‘White Edition’ outdoor cam launch

Eve is prepared to expand beyond Apple Home with new smart home products that will be compatible with the Matter standard, set to be released later this fall. Here are the company highlights at IFA.

We’re pumped for Matter to become available this fall … A host of Thread-enabled Eve products is waiting to help shape the smart home of the future. Jerome Gackel, CEO of Eve Systems

Eve’s former Bluetooth range is now an all-Thread lineup, offering 14 products that are ready to support Matter. These products, which currently work exclusively with Apple Home, will begin receiving free over-the-air firmware updates so, over time, they can be used with Samsung, Amazon, and other devices.

Here’s what Eve is showcasing during IFA 2022

During this fall/winter, Eve Systems will bring five new products with new options for Eve MotionBlinds in partnership with global window covering specialist Coulisse. These will be the first connected blinds and shades motors in the market to support Thread and Matter.

Motors for Venetian blinds and Honeycomb shades join the Even MotionBlinds for Roller motor forming a new product family.

Eve MotionBlinds for Venetian is designed for both tilting and lifting wood and aluminum blinds, letting you play with light and creating any desired privacy. Eve MotionBlinds for Honeycomb, a motor for high-performing cellular shades with excellent insulating properties, contributes to optimal thermal and acoustic comfort.

In addition, the third generation of Eve Light Switch not only adds support for Thread, but it will also no longer be limited to rooms with single-pole switches. It will now replace three-way switches too.

For those who like the Eve Outdoor Cam, a white edition will be available. like the original, this version comes in a robust metal enclosure and features an autonomous, dimmable motion light with an ultra-bright boost.

Eve Light Switch will be available in October at a price of $49.95 from the company’s own website, Amazon, and soon Apple. Eve Outdoor Cam White Edition will be available in December at a price of USD $249.95 from the company’s website and Amazon.

