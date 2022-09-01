Samsung is already mocking iPhone 14’s lack of ‘innovation’ in ad trolling Apple

Apple will officially announce the iPhone 14 next week, but there won’t be any innovation or new features. At least, that’s what Samsung wants you to believe in its new ad for the Galaxy S22 Ultra and ZFlip4: “This innovation is not coming to an iPhone near you.”

Samsung’s new ad focuses on the apparently innovative features of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and ZFlip4. It does so in a way that makes you think these new features are coming with the iPhone 14, saying:

Buckle up for Apple’s latest launch as you enter a world where heads will turn, just not in your direction. Where the highest resolution camera on a smartphone will be in someone’s pocket. And that epic moonshot that’s getting all the likes won’t be yours. Because this innovation is not coming soon to an iPhone near you. It’s already here in the galaxy.

Samsung regularly trolls Apple ahead of its special events and new product launches. One of the more iconic Samsung campaigns came in 2017, when the company relentless mocked the iPhone X’s notch, the lack of a headphone jack, and much more. But of course, Samsung oftentimes ends up adopting many of the changes and features it once mocked Apple for doing.

Will the notch guy make a return to Samsung’s advertising to show off a new pill-shaped haircut? Only time will tell.

Apple will hold its next special event on September 7 to announce the iPhone 14, the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Pro, and more. The event kicks off at 10:00 a.m. PT/ 1:00 p.m. ET, and we will have full coverage right here on 9to5Mac.

