Best Labor Day weekend deals: M2 MacBook Air $100 off, annual Best Buy Apple sale, more

We’re heading into Labor Day weekend and rounding up all of the best Apple deals to celebrate. First things first, we have a new all-time low on the sought-after Midnight M2 MacBook Air at $100 off alongside a wide-ranging Best Buy sale on Macs and much more. Not to mention, another chance to score the best price of the year on Apple Pencil 2 at $99. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M2 MacBook Air headlines the Labor Day weekend discounts

Leading all of the Labor Day savings, Amazon is now offering one of the very first price cuts on Apple’s all-new 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. Right now the entry-level 8GB/256GB Midnight model has dropped to $1,099. That’s down from the usual $1,199 it typically fetches and marks the only time we’ve seen Amazon offer up any savings on the more sought after colorway. At $100 off, today’s offer is a new all-time low overall, as well.

Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance over at 9to5Mac. Then head below for more.

Best Buy Labor Day sale goes live

Labor Day weekend has all but arrived, and Best Buy is now joining in on all of the other holiday savings events we’ve seen go live earlier in the week. As the retailer always does this time of year, Best Buy is now making down a notable selection of Apple releases, smart home accessories, 4K TVs, and so much more. There are effectively pages of price cuts to scour through, though a top pick has the holiday savings rolling out to Apple’s now previous-generation M1 MacBook Pro. Right now, the entry-level 256GB configuration is sitting at its second-best price to date at $950. This has only been beaten once in a members-only sale, and is now down from the original $1,299 price tag. Those $349 in savings also apply to the higher-end 512GB capacity, which is now sitting at its second-best price of $1,150.

Even with the new M2 devices having dropped earlier this summer, today’s discounts on the now previous-generation machines arrive as an even better value. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display, the M1 MacBook Pro packs a slim design that’s backed by 17-hour battery life. Not to mention a pair of Thunderbolt ports, the Touch Bar and 8GB of RAM as well as up to 512GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details on the Apple Silicon performance gains.

Apple Pencil 2 returns to 2022 low of $99

Joining the other Labor Day savings, Best Buy is now offering the latest Apple Pencil 2 for $99 shipped. Also available at Amazon for the same price. Normally selling for $129, this is still one of the first chances to save this year while also matching the best price of 2022. These $30 in savings match our previous mention from earlier in the summer, as well.

Compatible with everything from the just-released iPad Air 5 to the Pro models and even Apple’s compact iPad mini, Apple Pencil 2 elevates the experience be it for drawing, taking handwritten notes, or just getting more precise input. Its refreshed design magnetically snaps onto the side of your device for storage and also in order to recharge for a streamlined package. Head below for more.

