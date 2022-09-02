OBS Studio 28 with native Apple Silicon Mac support now available to everyone

OBS Project last month released a new beta version of the popular live streaming app OBS Studio, which has added native support for Macs with an Apple Silicon chip. The update, named OBS Studio 28, is now available as an official release to everyone.

For those unfamiliar, OBS Studio has several advanced tools for users to broadcast live audio and video over the web. The app offers features such as scenes, transitions, external source support, audio mixer, and more. However, previous versions of the app weren’t fully compatible with Macs introduced in the last two years with Apple Silicon chips (M1 and M2).

But now that has changed. With OBS Studio 28 now available to all users, anyone with an Apple Silicon Mac can take advantage of the optimizations made for these machines.

As we previously explained, Macs with the M1 and M2 chips can run most Intel apps without major problems through Rosetta 2 technology. However, these apps don’t run using the full performance of the CPU and GPU. When an app has native Apple Silicon support, it not only runs faster but also consumes less power, which is great for MacBook users.

It’s worth noting, however, that third-party OBS plugins require independent updates to run natively on Apple Silicon Macs.

In addition, OBS Studio 28 adds support for 10-bit HDR video, as well as support for the new ScreenCaptureKit API for high-performance screen capture on macOS. The new version also significantly improves support for the Apple VT encoder.

Download OBS Studio 28 for Mac

You can download the latest version of OBS Studio for your computer by going to the official OBS website and selecting the version that corresponds to your Mac (Intel or Apple Silicon). The new version has dropped support for some older versions of macOS so that it now requires a Mac with macOS Catalina 10.15 or later.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: