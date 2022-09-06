M2 MacBook Pro $200 off in Tuesday’s best deals, iPad mini 6 hits $400, Apple Watch clearance, more

Following up the long Labor Day weekend, all of today’s best deals are pouring in, and there’s a fresh batch of Apple’s latest releases up for grabs. The all-new M2 MacBook Pro is now $200 off and joining an all-time low on the beloved and compact iPad mini 6 at $400. Not to mention deep discounts on Apple Watch Series 6 models from $230. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M2 MacBook Pro now up to $200 off

Following up the ongoing M2 MacBook Air price cut that you can still score at $100 off, several retailers are rolling the all-time low savings over to the more professional-leaning version of Apple’s latest Mac. Right now, Best Buy offers the Apple 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro 512GB for $1,299 shipped, with Amazon joining in to match. That’s down from the usual $1,499 price tag, amounts to $200 in savings, and matches the all-time low for only the third time. If you can get away with less storage, the 256GB model is sitting at $1,149 from its usual $1,299 price tag courtesy of both Best Buy and Amazon.

Apple’s new M2 MacBook Pro just launched earlier in the summer as the latest entry-level prosumer-level macOS machine. This time around you’re looking at all of the performance improvements offered by the M2 chip, and its 10-core GPU to go alongside upwards of 8GB of memory and at least 256GB of storage. The 13.3-inch Retina Display and its 500 nits of brightness with P3 wide color support are complemented by a pair of Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6, and the latest backlit Magic Keyboard.

Apple’s compact iPad mini 6 return to all-time lows from $400

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi 64GB for $400 in several styles. Down from $499, today’s offer marks a return to the all-time low at $99 off and is the best we’ve seen in months. Availability has been hard to come by lately, and stock has finally stabilized with today’s markdowns which also apply to larger capacity models and cellular configurations.

Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the new iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package. I’m a recent convert myself, and I have been absolutely loving the compact form-factor. Don’t just take my word for it, as our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance. Head below for more.

Woot celebrates Apple event week with refurb Apple Watch sale

Woot is celebrating Apple event week today by launching a new certified refurbished sale on previous-generation Apple Watch models. Live now through the end of the day, you’ll find some of the best prices to date across the board with free shipping for Prime members. There’s a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Our top pick is Apple Watch Series 6, which starts at $230 for the 40mm model and is down from its original $399 going rate. The 45mm model is also on sale at $240 in various colors and rests at a new all-time low from its original $429 price tag.

Apple may be just about the reveal the new Series 8 iteration of its wearable, but today’s Apple Watch Series 6 discount provides an even more affordable way to get in on fall fitness tracking. Those who don’t need the latest and greatest stand to take full advantage of watchOS 8 and all of the hardware sensors that enable monitoring everything from blood oxygen and heart rate to sleep, burned calories, and more. There’s even the same processor as the newer Series 7, and today’s sale comes backed by a 90-day warranty to boot.

