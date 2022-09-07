iOS 16 RC now available to developers ahead of official release next week

Following the announcement that iOS 16 will be officially released for iPhone users next week, Apple has now made iOS 16 RC (Release Candidate) available to developers and beta users. This means that anyone running iOS 16 beta can now install the build that is likely to be available to everyone in a few days.

For those unfamiliar, RC builds of Apple’s operating systems are versions released to developers and beta users days before they’re released to the public. If no major issues are found in these builds, they will be the ones made available to all users.

iOS 16 RC is now available via an OTA (over-the-air) update for devices running iOS 16 beta. Developers also have the option to download the full iOS 16 RC IPSW via the Apple Developer portal. Today’s build number is 20A362, while iOS 16 beta 8 is 20A5358a. Apple has also released watchOS 9 RC, tvOS 16 RC, and macOS Ventura beta 7.

iOS 16 comes with long-awaited features, such as a brand-new customizable lock screen, revamped notifications, improved Focus mode, an iCloud Shared Photo Library, the options to unsend and edit iMessages, Shared Tab Groups and Passkeys in Safari, Apple Pay Later, a redesigned Home app, and much more.

It’s worth noting that some iOS 16 features, such as Live Activities and Matter support, won’t be available at launch. These features will come with a future software update.

According to Apple, iOS 16 will be officially released for iPhone users on Monday, September 12. As for iPadOS 16, Apple had already confirmed that the update will be released separately at a later date.

Spot any changes in today’s release of iOS 16 RC? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Keep up with everything Apple announces at its September event in our live news hub.

