iOS 16 will warn users when they try to pair counterfeit AirPods with their iPhone

iOS already shows users alerts when a non-genuine iPhone or iPad part is detected. However, it seems that Apple is about to take the next step, this time with AirPods. With the release of iOS 16 RC to developers on Wednesday, 9to5Mac found out that the system will now alert users about counterfeit AirPods.

Counterfeit AirPods detection

Code found in internal system files reveal that iOS 16 can detect counterfeit AirPods, which are becoming very popular around the world. Some of these counterfeit models are identical replicas of the original AirPods, and they can even trigger some system features such as automatic pairing and the battery indicator.

With the new version of the operating system, iPhone and iPad will alert users when they try to pair counterfeit AirPods. “These headphones could not be verified as genuine AirPods and may not behave as expected,” the message reads.

A “Learn More” button should redirect users to a support article on Apple’s website with more details on how to identify original AirPods. The alert will also give the user the option “Don’t Connect.” However, at least for now, there are no signs that Apple will block these counterfeit AirPods from working with iPhone and iPad.

Of course, this won’t affect third-party wireless headphones. The system was created to specifically detect counterfeit AirPods that try to spoof Apple’s official protocol.

AirPods Pro 2 integration

At today’s Apple event, the company also unveiled the second generation AirPods Pro. In addition to the new features added to the wireless earbuds, Apple will now let consumers engrave their own Memoji on the AirPods case.

Based on code from iOS 16 RC seen by 9to5Mac, AirPods Pro 2 models with a message or Memoji engraved on the case will come with that same message encoded in its memory. As a result, the system will be able to read that message to show the customized case when pairing AirPods with iPhone and iPad.

According to Apple, iOS 16 will be officially released for iPhone users on Monday, September 12. As for iPadOS 16, Apple had already confirmed that the update will be released separately at a later date. The RC build is now available to developers and public beta users.

