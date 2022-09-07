iPhone 14 Pro hands-on: New colors, Dynamic Island in action, and more [Videos]

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are now official, and they come with a ton of new features. Two of the biggest upgrades are the redesigned notch, which Apple is now referring to as the “Dynamic Island,” and the new always-on display. Head below for a look at the new iPhone 14 Pro in action.

New iPhone 14 Pro colors

The new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in four colors, two of which we’ve seen before and two of which are brand new: gold, silver, deep purple, and space black. The first images we’re seeing from the hands-on area at Steve Jobs Theater bring the new colors to life and also show some improvements to silver.

The new space black color is not super dark on the back, but it is noticeably darker than the graphite finish. Where it really stands out is on the stainless steel edges, which are pure black similar to the old space black Apple Watch. The new deep purple design looks really nice with its gloss finish around the stainless steel edges and a more muted purple on the back.

The iPhone 14 Pro’s gold finish looks unchanged from its previous version, but TechCrunch’s Matthew Panzarino says the silver color looks significantly better. In past versions, the white/silver looked muted and murky, but this year it looks to be much closer to bright white.

Here are some pictures of the new white finish as well as how the space black looks compared to the iPhone 13 Pro’s graphite, courtesy of Panzarino.

And here’s a look at the new deep purple color from iJustine and from Krystal Lora.

Here’s the new iPhone 14 Pro Max in purple! #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/p7oiqm3qyp — iJustine (@ijustine) September 7, 2022

Always-On display and Dynamic Island

Outside of the new colors, the other other major changes to the iPhone 14 Pro’s physical appearance are the new Dynamic Island and the Always-On display.

The Dynamic Island is what Apple is calling the replacement for the notch. As rumored, the company is bridging the gap between the two separate display cutouts. The big surprise here is that the area between the gap is completely interactive and, well, dynamic. It contains contextual information based on the app you’re using or live data from other apps.

For instance, the Dynamic Island can show artwork for the music you’re currently playing. It also integrates with the Clock app for things like stopwatches and timers. There’s integration with Apple Maps for navigation information, Live Activities support for real-time notifications, and much more.

The Always-On display works much like we expected it to. It shows a dimmed version of your iPhone’s lock screen with things like widgets and the time visible. It can also show a dimmed version of your wallpaper as well.

Head below for some hands-on footage of the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dyanmic Island and Always-On display. The new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max go up for sale on Friday and will be available on September 16. We’re expecting in-depth reviews from embargoed press sometime early next week.

Some hands on time with the new iPhone 14 Pro and the Dynamic Island! 1/ 48MP camera is nuts. Mound is massive.

2/ Dynamic Island is very cool. Concerned about smudging selfie cam tho

3/ Digging the darker black stainless steel here

4/ Lightning again, no USB-C#appleevent pic.twitter.com/7EfRXGIpDc — Input (@inputmag) September 7, 2022

Dynamic Island on iPhone Pro. Really interesting stuff here. pic.twitter.com/5XT3j6x700 — Neil Cybart (@neilcybart) September 7, 2022

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: