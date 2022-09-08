Poll: What iPhone 14 model are you planning to order ahead of next week’s release?

Pre-order for the new iPhone 14 series starts this Friday – but remember you’ll only be able to get your hands on the iPhone 14 Plus in early October. With the announcements completely fresh, which iPhone 14 are you planning to order – if you’re planning to upgrade at all?

Let’s start with the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models. For the first time in two years, Apple is not introducing a mini variation of its lineup. Now, with “big” and “bigger” iPhone versions, Apple is betting on more battery, a brighter screen, and the same processor as the iPhone 13 Pro.

Benchmark tests show that iPhone 14 and 14 Pro have a similar speed, so users don’t have to worry about not getting the best processor available. In addition, Apple made interesting upgrades to the cameras. The front-facing now offers autofocus and a larger sensor to improve low-light photo and video shooting. The main camera also got a larger sensor with optical-shift stabilization and improved Ultra Wide lens.

In addition, the new regular models come in the following colors:

Midnight

Starlight

Blue

(PRODUCT)RED

Purple

On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro got its first redesign in years with a new “Dynamic Island.” With the notch replaced with this dynamic, pill-shaped cutout, users will be able to bring the upcoming Live Activities feature right within their home screen.

In addition, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are brighter than ever and offer a new Always-On Display. The powerful A16 Bionic helps power an all-new camera package.

The main camera has been updated to a 48MP lens with a quad-pixel sensor and an f/1.78 aperture. This quad-pixel sensor “adapts to the photo being captured,” combining every four pixels into one. In doing this, Apple says you can get “amazing low-light” images and keep the image size down.

The quad-pixel sensor also enables a 2x telephoto option that uses the middle 12 megapixels of the sensor for full-resolution photos and 4K videos with no digital zoom. Additionally, using the ProRAW feature, professionals can shoot the full 48MP resolution.

The iPhone 14 Pro series come in these colors:

Space-black

Gold

Silver

Deep Purple

What iPhone 14 model are you planning to order?

With all that in mind, which iPhone 14 model are you planning to order? Vote in the poll, and don’t forget to tell us about storage capacity and colors!

