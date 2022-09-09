9to5Mac Happy Hour 398: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and new AirPods Pro event
It’s that time again, for the analysis of the big event of the year. Benjamin and Zac talk about everything announced at the Apple September 2022 event, including iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and the new AirPods Pro. Far out.
Sponsored by Decluttr: Trade-in your iPhone or other device with a 28 day price lock and get an extra 10%* cash back with code 9TO5MAC(*$30 cap).
Sponsored by Ladder: Go to Ladder.com/HappyHour today to see if you’re instantly approved.
Sponsored by New Relic: That next 9:00 p.m. call is just waiting to happen, get New Relic before it does! You can get access to the whole New Relic platform and 100GB of data free, forever – no credit card required. Sign up at NewRelic.com/happyhour.
Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.
Follow
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
Read More
- iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Which should you buy?
- AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro, AirPods 2/3: How the lineup compares
- iPhone 14 sales: Apple expects 85% of early buyers to opt for a Pro model – report
- iPhone 14 Pro: An in-depth look at how Dynamic Island works with apps, animations, more
- Apple Watch Ultra vs Series 8, SE: In-depth comparison of the new lineup
- iPhone 14 Pro hands-on: New colors, Dynamic Island in action, and more [Videos]
- Hands-on: Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra
- Tim Cook, Jony Ive, and Laurene Powell Jobs talk Steve Jobs’s legacy, Tesla design, and much more
- Laurene Powell Jobs, Jony Ive, Tim Cook, and others team up to launch the ‘Steve Jobs Archive’
- Tim Cook explains why Apple refuses to adopt RCS: ‘Buy your mom an iPhone’
- Apple event: The full recap on iPhone 14, Apple Watch Ultra, and much more
- iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite feature to be powered by Globalstar
Listen to more Happy Hour Episodes
Subscribe
Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts
Enjoy the podcast?
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour or shop 9to5Mac Merch!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.