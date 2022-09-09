9to5Mac Happy Hour 398: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and new AirPods Pro event

It’s that time again, for the analysis of the big event of the year. Benjamin and Zac talk about everything announced at the Apple September 2022 event, including iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and the new AirPods Pro. Far out.

