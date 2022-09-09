iPhone 14 buyers can still get free iCloud storage for backups when upgrading

With the release of iOS 15 last year, Apple added a new perk for those buying a new iPhone or iPad. When you buy a new iPhone or iPad, including the new iPhone 14, you’ll get a temporary boost in iCloud storage to back up your old iPhone. This streamlines the process of setting up your new iPhone 14.

You can create a temporary backup of your current iPhone by following these steps:

Go to Settings and choose General Scroll down and find the “Transfer or Rest iPhone” option; Tap “Get Started”; If you see “iCloud Backup is Turned Off,” tap Turn On Backup to Transfer; If you don’t have enough iCloud storage, you’ll see a message that says you’re eligible to get free extra iCloud storage. Tap Continue; Your iPhone will then start the process of backing up to iCloud, regardless of how much iCloud storage you have.

Apple says that you have days to restore your temporary backup to your new iPhone or iPad before your temporary iCloud storage expires and your backup is permanently deleted. The company also notes that if your iPhone 14 doesn’t arrive within 21 days, “21 days to restore your temporary backup before it’s deleted.” You can find this option in the Settings app under the “Keep My Backup Longer” option.

After you restore that temporary backup to your new device, Apple says the temporary backup will remain available for seven days before being permanently deleted.

Of course, the better solution to this problem would be for Apple to raise the amount of free iCloud storage. The company still only offers 5GB of iCloud storage for free, which is the same amount of free iCloud storage that Steve Jobs first announced in 2011.

To get more iCloud storage, you’ll have to upgrade to iCloud+. In the United States, iCloud+ starts at $0.99 per month for 50GB of storage. 200GB is available for $2.99 per month and 2TB is available for $9.99.

