Starting with iOS 15, Apple will give you a temporary boost in iCloud storage to set up new devices

Apple has stuck with the same 5GB storage limit for non-paying iCloud subscribers for over a decade, and it did not announce any changes at WWDC 2021 today. That being said, it is making one small enhancement to ease the process of setting up a new device.

Apple says that with iOS 15 and other software updates coming this fall, it will give people temporary iCloud storage to help transfer data to new devices. The storage will be available for up to 3 weeks, making it easier to transfer data from iCloud to a new device:

Now when you buy a new device you can use iCloud Backup to move your data to your new device, even if you’re low on storage. iCloud will grant you as much storage as you need to complete a temporary backup, free of charge, for up to three weeks. This allows you to get all your apps, data, and settings onto your device automatically.

Apple also unveiled its new iCloud+ service during WWDC this year. This new service, which comes at no extra cost to paying iCloud subscribers, includes a new Private Relay feature, Hide My Email, and custom domain support.

Catch up on all of Apple’s announcements from WWDC 2021 in our full recap right here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: