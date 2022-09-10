iPhone 14 orders ‘Preparing to Ship’ a day after pre-sale started

Apple started the pre-sale of the iPhone 14 series this Friday. While many faced issues with the Apple Online Store and estimated delivery dates slipped up to October, some customers already get the message that their iPhone 14 order is preparing to ship.

A few 9to5Mac readers have shared with us that their iPhone 14 order changed from “Order Placed” and “Processing” to “Preparing to Ship.” While this is unlikely to change until next Wednesday or Thursday, it’s also great that Apple is already preparing those boxes to ship.

If you were able to place your order as soon as it opened, you’ll probably get the following message:

When your order has shipped, we’ll send you tracking information. Due to the impact of COVID-19 and increased demand for online shopping, we recommend visiting Track Shipment for the most up-to-date delivery information, as well as options to reschedule or hold for pickup.

On Wednesday, Apple announced four new iPhone 14 models. While the only one not being available on September 16 will be the iPhone 14 Plus, there’s a lot to be excited about these new phones. With new camera capabilities and bigger battery life, Apple made the biggest improvement yet on the Pro models.

They now bring an Always-On display thanks to 1Hz refresh rate technology. In addition, Apple introduced a new Dynamic Island that will replace the notch and will be interactive, meaning users can tap on the long-pill cutout to open apps, get directions, and more.

Alongside these iPhones, Apple is also releasing three new Apple Watches – and the highlight is certainly the new Apple Watch Ultra, the long-rumored rugged Watch for extreme sports. Last but not least, the company also upgraded the AirPods Pro with better ANC, haptic sensors, Find My capabilities, and a new H2 chip.

Is your iPhone 14 order preparing to ship? Are you excited about the new phones? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

