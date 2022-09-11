Gurman: iPhone hardware subscription service still in the works by Apple, could launch later this year

Apple just unveiled its new iPhone 14 series lineup. While pre-orders already started and deliveries can go as far as October, one thing was missing during the announcement of new iPhones: the rumored hardware subscription service that will bundle Apple One and products like the iPhone and iPad.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman says this service is yet to come and could launch as soon as late this year.

This new iPhone hardware subscription service was reported by Bloomberg in March. The publication describes this initiative as Apple’s “biggest push yet into automatically recurring sales.”

This new hardware subscription service could tie into Apple One bundles and AppleCare. Currently, AppleCare and Apple One exist independently of each other. You do, however, get AppleCare when you buy an iPhone through the iPhone Upgrade Program.

The program would differ from an installment program in that the monthly charge wouldn’t be the price of the device split across 12 or 24 months. Rather, it would be a yet-to-be-determined monthly fee that depends on which device the user chooses. The company has discussed allowing users of the program to swap out their devices for new models when fresh hardware comes out. It historically releases new versions of its major devices, including the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, once a year.

Now, Gurman is reiterating his report by saying that Apple is “actively testing this new service.” He writes:

The company is indeed still working on a hardware subscription service that will integrate with its Apple One bundles. Apple is actively testing this new service, and i do expect it to launch either later this year or next year.”

The reason why Apple didn’t announce the hardware subscription service alongside the iPhone 14 release was to “reduce launch day complexity. After it all, it will add an entirely new way to buy an iPhone.”

With a new event rumored for next month focused on iPads and Macs, this could be a perfect time for Apple to announce this hardware subscription service, which would also come in a good time prior to the Holiday season.

