Apple VP of Health Dr. Sumbul Desai to attend Web Summit 2022 in Lisbon

Apple VP of Healthcare Dr. Sumbul Desai, who is known for her appearances at Apple keynotes, will attend Web Summit 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal later this year. For those unfamiliar, Web Summit is an annual conference that is considered to be one of the biggest tech events in the world.

As confirmed by the event schedule (via iFeed.pt), Dr. Desai will speak at the conference on November 3 regarding “Apple’s bold vision for healthcare.” The official webpage of the event says that the presentation will focus on showing how Apple is using the power of technology to revolutionize public health in the 21st century thanks to the Apple Watch, iPhone, and iOS.

Apple VP of health Sumbul Desai is in a unique position at the intersection of health and technology. In this session, Sumbul describes how Apple is utilising the power of tech to revolutionise public health in the 21st century, with innovations in wearables, Apple Watch, iPhone and iOS.

Dr. Desai has become one of Apple’s key figures as she leads several of the company’s healthcare initiatives, including clinical product development and medical research partnerships. In recent years, the executive has been the one chosen to introduce new Apple Watch health features such as the oximeter and body temperature sensor at the company’s events.

But she’s not the first Apple executive to attend the Web Summit. Last year, none other than Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi spoke at the conference. There, Federighi stood against opening up the iPhone to the sideloading process (which would allow users to install apps outside of the App Store).

In addition to Dr. Desai, the event will also feature other executives and personalities, such as 1Password CEO Jeff Shiner, Microsoft Vice Chairman and President Brad Smith, and N26 co-founder Maximilian Tayenthal. Web Summit 2022 will take place between November 1 and 4, and tickets for the conference are now available on the event’s website.

