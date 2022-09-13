iOS 16 upgrades Dictation with auto-punctuation, emoji support, more

iOS 16 is finally out. One of the most interesting features of this new operating system is all about accessibility. With iOS 16, the Dictation function got even better as it now can bring auto-punctation, emoji support, and even more. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Dictation has always been an important part of the iOS experience. With iOS 16, Apple is taking this feature to the next level. For example, while dictating on the device, you can move fluidly between voice and touch. You can type with the keyboard, tap in the text field, move the cursor, and insert QuickType suggestions without needing to stop Dictation.

This new feature is supported on iPhones with the A12 Bionic chip and later. It works in Arabic (Saudi Arabia), Cantonese (China mainland, Hong Kong), English (Australia, Canada, India, Singapore, UK, U.S.), French (France), German (Germany), Italian (Italy), Japanese (Japan), Korean (South Korea), Mandarin Chinese (China mainland, Taiwan), Russian (Russia), Spanish (Mexico, Spain, U.S.), and Turkish (Turkey).

Another great feature is the new auto-punctuation option. While dictating, the iPhone inserts commas, periods, and question marks for you. It’s available for iPhones with the A12 Bionic chip and later and works in Cantonese (Hong Kong), English (Australia, Canada, India, UK, U.S.), French (France), German (Germany), Japanese (Japan), Mandarin Chinese (China mainland, Taiwan), and Spanish (Spain).

Emoji support is also now available with Dictation on iOS 16. You can now dictate an emoji and it will be inserted into your text. It works in Cantonese (Hong Kong), English (Australia, Canada, India, UK, U.S.), French (France), German (Germany), Japanese (Japan), Mandarin Chinese (China mainland, Taiwan), and Spanish (Mexico, Spain, U.S.).

For iMessage users, the Dictation icon is now available in the text entry field and there’s a new Dictation popover that lets you easily stop dictation.

This is everything new with the Dictation feature on iOS 16. What do you think of the changes in iOS 16? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

