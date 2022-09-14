iPhone 14 Pro: Here are all the apps and features the Dynamic Island works with at launch

The all-new Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max is one of the biggest changes to this year’s high-end smartphones from Apple. While we had a good idea of what it can do, it turns out there are over 40 uses across both native iOS 16 and third-party apps/features at launch. Thanks to MKBHD, here’s the complete list of Dynamic Island supported apps and features.

Along with early iPhone 14 Pro reviews going out, we got our best look yet at how the Dynamic Island works in real life.

And specifically, MKBHD’s fantastic in-depth review includes the full list of Dynamic Island supported apps and features and there are a total of 41 handy use cases at launch.

iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island supported apps and features

System alerts and notifications:

Incoming call

AirPods connected

Face ID

Apple Pay

CarKey

AirDrop

Watch unlock

Low battery

Charging

Silent switch ON/OFF

NFC interactions

AirPlay

Focus changes

Shortcuts

Airplane mode/no data alert

SIM card alerts

Accessories connect

Find My

Live Activities:

Ongoing call

SharePlay

Music/Now playing apps

Timer

Maps directions

Voice memos

Screen Recording

Personal Hotspot

Microphone indicator

Camera indicator

Now Playing:

Spotify

Stitcher

Audible

Amazon Music

NPR One

Overcast

Pandora

YouTube Music

SoundCloud

CallKit:

WhatsApp

Google Voice

Instagram

Skype

Upcoming:

Live Activities API

Here’s MKBHD’s detailed look at the iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island:

How the Dynamic Island works:

As my colleague Filipe shared in a detailed explainer on the Dynamic Island, here’s how it works:

“One thing that’s impossible not to notice is how smooth Dynamic Island’s animations are. When you close an app that has Dynamic Island support, it goes straight to it. The cutout becomes larger depending on the action the app offers. For example, when you set a timer, iPhone shows the progress in real time at the top of the screen.

A long press on Dynamic Island expands that app’s widget with some basic controls. For timers, you can pause or stop them directly from Dynamic Island. The same applies to apps like Music and FaceTime. Some system actions like enabling a Focus mode or putting the iPhone in the charger also trigger animations on Dynamic Island.”

Read more on how it works in our full coverage:

What are you most interested in when it comes to the Dynamic Island? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Thanks for reading our guide on all the Dynamic Island supported apps and features!

