iPhone 14 Pro: Here are all the apps and features the Dynamic Island works with at launch

Michael Potuck

- Sep. 14th 2022 6:55 am PT

The all-new Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max is one of the biggest changes to this year’s high-end smartphones from Apple. While we had a good idea of what it can do, it turns out there are over 40 uses across both native iOS 16 and third-party apps/features at launch. Thanks to MKBHD, here’s the complete list of Dynamic Island supported apps and features.

Along with early iPhone 14 Pro reviews going out, we got our best look yet at how the Dynamic Island works in real life.

And specifically, MKBHD’s fantastic in-depth review includes the full list of Dynamic Island supported apps and features and there are a total of 41 handy use cases at launch.

iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island supported apps and features

System alerts and notifications:

  • Incoming call
  • AirPods connected
  • Face ID
  • Apple Pay
  • CarKey
  • AirDrop
  • Watch unlock
  • Low battery
  • Charging
  • Silent switch ON/OFF
  • NFC interactions
  • AirPlay
  • Focus changes
  • Shortcuts
  • Airplane mode/no data alert
  • SIM card alerts
  • Accessories connect
  • Find My

Live Activities: 

  • Ongoing call
  • SharePlay
  • Music/Now playing apps
  • Timer
  • Maps directions
  • Voice memos
  • Screen Recording
  • Personal Hotspot
  • Microphone indicator
  • Camera indicator

Now Playing:

  • Spotify
  • Stitcher
  • Audible
  • Amazon Music
  • NPR One
  • Overcast
  • Pandora
  • YouTube Music
  • SoundCloud

CallKit:

  • WhatsApp
  • Google Voice
  • Instagram
  • Skype

Upcoming:

  • Live Activities API

Here’s MKBHD’s detailed look at the iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island:

How the Dynamic Island works:

As my colleague Filipe shared in a detailed explainer on the Dynamic Island, here’s how it works:

“One thing that’s impossible not to notice is how smooth Dynamic Island’s animations are. When you close an app that has Dynamic Island support, it goes straight to it. The cutout becomes larger depending on the action the app offers. For example, when you set a timer, iPhone shows the progress in real time at the top of the screen.

A long press on Dynamic Island expands that app’s widget with some basic controls. For timers, you can pause or stop them directly from Dynamic Island. The same applies to apps like Music and FaceTime. Some system actions like enabling a Focus mode or putting the iPhone in the charger also trigger animations on Dynamic Island.”

Read more on how it works in our full coverage:

