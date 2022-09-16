Best trade-in values following iPhone 14 launch + 10% cash bonus.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are now officially available in stores, and both devices come with hardware upgrades and new features. And if you haven’t bought the new iPhones yet, this might be the perfect time to trade in your old iPhone for one of the new models. Our official trade-in partner Decluttr can help you with the best trade-in values, plus a 10% cash bonus with code 9TO5MAC.

There’s always the option of selling your old iPhone yourself. But doing so is not always an easy task. That’s where Decluttr comes in with a great online experience to help you sell your old iPhone and buy a new one without sacrificing trade-in value.

Read on as we bring you the best trade-in offers for your iPhone.

Best iPhone 14 trade-in values

When it comes to trade-in, customers have multiple options available – including Apple’s own trade-in. However, some of these options are less generous when it comes to the price they pay for your old device, even when we’re talking about an iPhone 13 model.

Our partner Decluttr is known for having generous trade-in values that are above their competitors, not to mention their good customer service. For comparison, while Apple pays up to $600 for an iPhone 13 Pro, trade-in values for the same model at Decluttr are as high as $686. Even if you have an iPhone X, you can get up to $148 for it with our trade-in partner.

We’ve highlighted the best iPhone trade-in offers from Decluttr below:

On top of that, you can get an extra 10% bonus to the trade-in value just by using the code “9TO5MAC.”

It’s worth noting that Decluttr also buys older iPhone models, such as iPhone 6 and the first generation iPhone SE. 9to5Mac is proud to have Decluttr as its official trade-in partner as it’s trusted by millions of happy customers, has BBB accreditation, and an Excellent rating on Trustpilot with over 24,000 reviews.

Other options

As we mentioned before, you can trade-in your iPhone directly with Apple. For an iPhone 11 in good condition, the company pays up to $220. For an iPhone 12, the trade-in value at Apple goes up to $320. The amount is paid as Apple Store credit that you can use to buy a new iPhone or other Apple product.

You can also sell your old iPhone on websites like eBay. However, the process can get much more complicated as it can take time before someone buys your phone, not to mention other potential risks such as a buyer returning your iPhone.

Is upgrading to iPhone 14 worth it?

This time, iPhone 14 comes as a minor upgrade compared to iPhone 13, as the main differences are the updated camera sensors, Action Mode for better video stabilization, front-facing camera with autofocus and better low-light performance, car crash detection, and the same A15 Bionic chip CPU as last year, but now with an extra GPU core and 6GB of RAM.

iPhone 14 Pro, on the other hand, is a more significant upgrade compared to last year’s Pro model. That’s because iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature a new always-on display with slightly reduced bezels, Dynamic Island replacing the notch, a new 48MP wide camera, and the A16 Bionic chip.

But of course, if you’re coming from an older iPhone, any of the new models will end up being a great upgrade for you.

