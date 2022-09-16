Poll: Did you already get your hands on the iPhone 14? Which model did you choose?

iPhone 14 is finally here. After the announcement on September 7, Apple’s new line of smartphones arrived in stores this Friday, September 16. Of course, several people around the world have already gotten their hands on the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. Now we want to know which model you chose.

What’s new on iPhone 14

This time, iPhone 14 comes as a minor upgrade compared to iPhone 13, as the main differences are the updated camera sensors, Action Mode for better video stabilization, front-facing camera with autofocus and better low-light performance, car crash detection, and the same A15 Bionic chip CPU as last year, but now with an extra GPU core and 6GB of RAM.

The big news for the iPhone 14 lineup is the replacement of the “mini” model with the new larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus.

iPhone 14 Pro, on the other hand, is a more significant upgrade compared to last year’s Pro model. That’s because iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature a new always-on display with slightly reduced bezels, Dynamic Island to replace the notch, a new 48MP wide camera, and the A16 Bionic chip.

While iPhone 14 starts at $799 in the United States, iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999.

Now available in stores

The first orders for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro started to arrive to customers on Friday morning. Although most people order the new devices online these days, it was interesting to see that for the first time in years there were lines in front of Apple Stores around the world.

In the past two years, these lines have become rare due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced many people to order new devices online. Now, it seems that more people have chosen to go see and buy iPhone 14 in person at an Apple Store.

It’s worth noting that only iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are now available in stores. The new iPhone 14 Plus won’t be available until October 7, although you can now pre-order it.

Which one did you choose?

For those who bought the new phone, did you already get your hands on the iPhone 14? Which iPhone 14 model did you choose? Let us know in the poll and also in the comments section below.

And if you’re not planning on buying the new phones, check out these great deals on previous generation iPhone models.

