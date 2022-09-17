Poll: What’s the best iPhone 14 Pro feature?

With the iPhone 14 Pro just out for customers across the world, several people are already taking advantage of this new device. The iPhone 14 series introduces notable upgrades with some features being available for the first time. With that in mind, what’s the best iPhone 14 Pro function in your opinion?

The Dynamic Island is here

One of the most interesting features of the iPhone 14 Pro is its new design. Apple replaced the notch with a new pill cutout – which is actually a pill + whole punch. But, more interestingly, is that this cutout is also interactive, combining hardware and software to bring a new experience for customers.

With the iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island, you can interact with some kind of Live Activities experience when connecting AirPods, finding your way home with Apple Maps, setting a timer, controlling your music, and more.

iPhone 14 Pro introduces the Always-On display

Apple Watch users might already be used to the Always-On display technology, but this is a first for iPhone users. The Always-On display on iPhone 14 Pro works exactly as you’d expect on the Apple Watch.

Different from the applications on Android phones, Apple chose to keep display the background wallpaper, widgets, and notifications. The company only dimes the screen and that’s it. In my opinion, it looks a bit too on, but it’s also nice to see this feature finally arriving on the iPhone.

The eSIM era is finally here

At the beginning of the year, it was rumored that Apple could take a “big bang” moment with the iPhone 14 by introducing an eSIM phone. While, at the moment, it didn’t seem likely for the company to take this approach, Apple released in the United States an eSIM-only iPhone 14 model, meaning you can’t use your old physical SIM card to have a cellular connection.

The iPhone 14 Pro can store up to eight eSIM cards and users can choose two to keep active all the time. Although it can be very easy setup in the US, it’s not that smooth in other regions across the globe.

iPhone 14 Pro brings Satellite connectivity for the first time

Lost in the middle of the Mojave Desert? Your hike through a National Park went a bit wrong? With the iPhone 14 Pro, you finally have satellite connectivity, meaning you can make emergency calls and send emergency texts when you’re out of signal.

This feature is launching later this year and Apple promises two years of free service so iPhone 14 users can experience this feature for the first time.

Crash detection

It’s not just satellite connectivity that’s being available for the first time as Apple introduces an innovative Crash detection feature. Apple Watch Series 8 and iPhone 14 models can identify whether they have been in a car accident.

With this feature, the iPhone 14 Pro can notify emergency if its user has been in a car crash. The person has a few seconds to say whether they’re ok and if they do not respond, the iPhone warns the emergency what happened.

iPhone 14 Pro increases specs with a new 48MP camera

The iPhone 14 Pro introduces for the first time a 48MP camera. Although most of the time you’ll shoot with a 12MP resolution, users can shoot 48MP for the first time when using the ProRAW format.

9to5Mac already explained how this feature works here and a traveler photographer shared his experience with this new camera here.

Wrap up

These are just a few of the new iPhone features. Which one is the best in your opinion? Vote in the poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

