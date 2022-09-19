Comparative tests show iPhone 14 Pro can achieve up to 38% faster 5G speeds.

At this point, we already know a lot about the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. When it comes to performance, the new devices are a bit faster than their predecessors thanks to the A16 Bionic chip. But what about 5G? Based on comparison tests conducted by SpeedSmart, the new iPhone 14 Pro models can also achieve higher 5G speeds than iPhone 13 Pro.

iPhone 14 Pro with faster 5G speeds

SpeedSmart’s tests were conducted with an iPhone 14 Pro and an iPhone 13 Pro. SpeedSmart compared the 5G speeds of two major US carriers: T-Mobile and Verizon. The results show that iPhone 14 Pro is able to achieve up to 38% faster 5G download speeds than the previous generation iPhone.

When it comes to upload speed, the gains were not very significant, but iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max still showed better results. You can check all the results below:

iPhone 14 Pro (Download – T-Mobile): 255.91 Mbps

(Download – T-Mobile): 255.91 Mbps iPhone 13 Pro (Download – T-Mobile): 173.81 Mbps

iPhone 14 Pro (Upload – T-Mobile): 28.25 Mbps

(Upload – T-Mobile): 28.25 Mbps iPhone 13 Pro (Upload – T-Mobile): 22.51 Mbps

iPhone 14 Pro (Download – Verizon): 175.56 Mbps

(Download – Verizon): 175.56 Mbps iPhone 13 Pro (Download – Verizon): 126.33 Mbps

iPhone 14 Pro (Upload – Verizon): 27.28 Mbps

(Upload – Verizon): 27.28 Mbps iPhone 13 Pro (Upload – Verizon): 21.64 Mbps

Those weren’t the only tests in which the iPhone 14 Pro did well. SpeedSmart also noticed that the average latency is lower on the new phones. Lower latency means that it takes less time for the device to communicate with servers, which is essential for live streaming and online gaming.

For example, iPhone 14 Pro achieved an average latency (Ping) of 52.88 ms connected to T-Mobile and 37.09 ms connected to Verizon. iPhone 13 Pro recorded 62.20 ms and 52.24 ms, respectively.

New Snapdragon modem

These better iPhone 14 Pro results are due to Qualcomm’s new 5G Snapdragon X65 modem. The iPhone 13 Pro relies on the Snapdragon X60. The new 5G X65 modem supports download speeds of up to 10Gbps (versus 7.5Gbps for the X60), and it consumes less power compared to its predecessor.

It’s worth noting that the non-Pro models of the iPhone 14 also come with the new 5G Snapdragon X65 modem. While Apple has been trying to develop its own 5G modems for the iPhone, the company still has a multi-year deal with Qualcomm.

