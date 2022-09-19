iPhone haptic keyboard: How to tap into it in iOS 16

Michael Potuck

- Sep. 19th 2022 3:00 am PT

iPhone haptic keyboard
0 Comments

One of the upgrades with iOS 16 that’s a bit under the radar is the ability to use haptic feedback with the native keyboard. Here’s how to turn on the iPhone haptic keyboard and why it’s preferable to third-party keyboards.

While we’ve seen third-party keyboards like Google’s Gboard offer haptic feedback for a while, many people prefer to stick with the native iOS keyboard. One of the big reasons is privacy as third-party keyboards often ask for access to track all of your keyboard input.

Fortunately, Apple has delivered an iPhone haptic keyboard with iOS 16, however, it is turned off by default.

iPhone haptic keyboard: Turn on in iOS 16

  1. Running iOS 16 on your iPhone, open the Settings app
  2. Tap Sounds & Haptics
  3. Near the bottom, choose Keyboard Feedback
  4. Tap the toggle next to Haptic to start using the iPhone haptic keyboard

Here’s how it looks to turn on the haptic keyboard in iOS 16:

iPhone haptic keyboard 1

After turning on the haptic keyboard, you can also turn off the sound effect for keyboard feedback. As you’d hope, unlike the sound keyboard feedback, haptic keyboard feedback works when your iPhone is set to ring or silent.

You might notice more toggles for “Haptics” at the bottom of the main Sounds & Haptics settings page to “Play Haptics in Ring Mode,” “Play Haptics in Silent Mode,” and more. But these won’t disable or enable the iPhone haptic keyboard setting that you’ve just turned on.

Read more on iOS 16:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world. The iPhone runs iOS and includes a large collection of mobile apps through the App Store.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
iOS 16

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12