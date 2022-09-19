Screenshot on iPhone 14: How to take regular and scrolling screenshots, new ‘Copy and Delete’ option

Michael Potuck

- Sep. 19th 2022 3:10 pm PT

screenshot on iPhone 14
0 Comments

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro come with the same button layout as previous models so that means taking screenshots is the same. However, with iOS 16 there’s a new “Copy and Delete” option plus we’ll look at how to take a scrolling screenshot on iPhone 14.

The button combination on iPhone 14 remains the same with the side and volume up to take a screenshot. But there is a valuable new menu option to Copy and Delete in iOS 16 to help keep screenshots from clogging up your photo library.

Below we’ll also explain how to do a long or scrolling screenshot without having to download a third-party app on iPhone 14 plus a couple of options if you want more control.

How to screenshot on iPhone 14: Regular and scrolling screenshots

Regular screenshots and new copy and delete option

  1. Press the side button and volume up button at the same time to grab a screenshot (you can also press one immediately after the other)
  2. For 5 seconds you can tap the screenshot thumbnail in the bottom left corner for more options – if you do nothing it will save to the Photos app
  3. If you tap the screenshot thumbnail, you can use mark-up tools – tap the share button in the top right corner (square with up arrow) for quick options
  4. Tap Done in the top left corner for the handy new Copy and Delete option
screenshot on iPhone 14 1
screenshot on iPhone 14 2

Scrolling screenshot on iPhone 14

With this native iOS option, taking a scrolling screenshot or long screenshot gives you a PDF of everything on (or selection of) a document, webpage, note, or email in Apple’s apps.

  1. Take a screenshot (press the side button and volume up button at the same time)
  2. Tap the thumbnail in the bottom left corner before it disappears
  3. Choose the Full Page option in the top right corner
    • The Full Page option will only appear in instances where there is more than one page worth of content on-screen
  4. You can preview all the pages, use markup, and more before saving
  5. You can also tap the crop icon (square-ish icon next to “Done”) to edit what part of the Full Page you’d like to save
  6. Tap either Done in the top-left corner to save or the share button in the top right – you’ll get the new Copy and Delete option with these too

Tip: For webpages, swipe down to make sure all content loads before saving the scrolling screenshot.

long scrolling screenshot on iPhone 14

Third-party apps

Another option for taking scrolling screenshots of content inside third-party apps or for more manual control (saving as PNG, etc.) is using an app like Picsew or Tailor

You can try both for free before buying the full versions via in-app purchase.

Thanks for reading our guide about taking screenshots on iPhone 14!

More on iPhone 14 and iOS 16:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
iPhone 14

iPhone 14
iOS 16 iPhone 14 Pro

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12