Does iPhone 14 Car Crash Detection really work? YouTuber puts this feature to the test

Last week, journalists and influencers shared their first experiences with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. Most all of these reviews mentioned the new Crash Detection feature, but no one actually put feature to the test for obvious reasons.

Now, a YouTuber has decided to do just that in an almost real-life scenario. The test reveals what Apple describes as a “severe car crash” and how the iPhone 14 Pro handles this situation.

YouTuber TechRax posted a 6:27-minute video. In a car with no one inside, he tried to simulate a few car crash accidents. While small bumps aren’t enough to trigger this feature, he was able to show Crash Detection working twice with the iPhone 14 Pro.

It’s important to disclaim that not only was the car not being driven by anyone, but it also was in an open field with no one nearby. Don’t try this at home, please.

Crash Detection is an exclusive feature available with the iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8, SE 2, and Apple Watch Ultra. Here’s how Apple describes this feature:

With a new dual-core accelerometer capable of detecting G-force measurements of up to 256Gs and a new high dynamic range gyroscope, Crash Detection on iPhone can now detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone. These capabilities build on existing components, like the barometer, which can now detect cabin pressure changes, the GPS for additional input for speed changes, and the microphone, which can recognize loud noises typified by severe car crashes. Advanced Apple-designed motion algorithms trained with over a million hours of real-world driving and crash record data provide even better accuracy.

What’s interesting to watch in the video is that Crash Detection doesn’t require as severe of a crash as Apple’s promo videos might suggest. The car doesn’t need to rollover, as the iPhone uses more sensors to trigger the function – such as the sound of a car crash.

You can take a look at this almost real-life scenario video below. How do you like this iPhone 14 Pro feature? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

