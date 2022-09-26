WhatsApp adds FaceTime-like quick links for calls, encryption coming for up to 32-person video calls

WhatsApp for iOS is adding an important feature to all users – the ability to share a link to start a call with a single tap. This function is a lot like the ability to share a link to start a FaceTime call with your friends first introduced with iOS 15.

This WhatsApp announcement comes from a Facebook post by Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg. He writes:

We’re rolling out call links on WhatsApp starting this week so you can share a link to start a call with a single tap. We’re also testing secure encrypted video calling for up to 32 people. More coming soon.

iOS 15 brought a ton of enhancements to FaceTime, and one of the features available was a quick link to let users make a call. This function is now making its way to WhatsApp this week.

Another interesting feature announced by Zuckerberg is the end-to-end video encrypted video calls for up to 32 people, which is currently not available. As of now, users can only make audio calls with a number of users.

This feature comes as people are less dependant on video call services to study or to work in groups. More interestingly, WhatsApp will not charge for this feature or add a call limit for users to take advantage of this function.

This year alone, WhatsApp has added several new features to users, such as the ability to react with any emoji to a message, increasing the limit of groups, announcing the new Community feature, and also improving group chats by letting admins delete messages or group members to quietly leave.

