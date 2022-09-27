Apple highlights how archaeologists use iPad Pro to preserve Pompeii history

José Adorno

- Sep. 27th 2022 6:21 am PT

Apple shared a press release about how archaeologists are using the iPad Pro in revolutionary new ways to better preserve the ancient history of Pompeii.

Apple tells the story of Tulane University professor Allison Emmerson’s team. Apart from the trowels, buckets, brushes, and pickaxes, her team is now using the iPad Pro.

“iPad is the perfect archaeology machine,” says Dr.  Emmerson, who was part of the team that pioneered its use to record data on archaeological digs in 2010. She credits iPad with revolutionizing the field.

(…) “Archaeological excavation is a destructive process — once a location has been dug, that work can never be repeated — so our most essential concern is thorough recording of all relevant data so that future researchers can ‘reconstruct the site,’” says Emmerson. “iPad Pro allows us to collect data faster, more accurately, and more securely than any other tool, and has the processing power we need to aggregate that information and present it in a way no one has before.”

The group also includes a tech team co-led by Dr. Alex Elvis Badillo, a digital archaeologist whom Emmerson has been working with for the last year to pioneer new techniques for recording and publishing archaeological findings.

Badillo and Emmerson had two technology goals:  to implement a completely paperless workflow using a single device, and to create an online database that would allow others to virtually “re-excavate” the site. Badillo knew that iPad Pro with Apple Pencil would serve as the foundation for their work.

You can read the full story here.

