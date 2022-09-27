macOS 13 Ventura beta 9 now available ahead of Fall release

macOS 13 Ventura beta 9 is finally available to developers after Apple released the final version of iOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 on September 12. The company aims to release this operating system next month alongside iPadOS 16.1. Here’s what’s new with macOS Ventura.

macOS 13 Ventura’s main focus is on continuity features, such as the ability to start a FaceTime call on the Mac and seamlessly switch to the iPhone or iPad. There’s also an update for public beta testers as well.

Another great addition to macOS 13 Ventura beta is the Stage Manager feature, which not only is available to the iPad but will also help users organize their workflows between apps and windows. For the first time, this operating system also brings two new stock apps: Clock and Weather.

With macOS 13 Ventura beta 5, Apple finally fixed one of the most annoying bugs in the beta cycle: the notification center now shows notifications in real-time again.

For the macOS 13 Ventura ecosystem, which is currently in beta testing, collaboration is another important word:

With Messages , you can send collaboration invitations so everyone on a thread will automatically be added to the document spreadsheet, or project. Users will be able to see edits in real-time, and developers can integrate their app’s collaboration experiences with Message and FaceTime;

Safari is also receiving some love with new collaboration features with:

Shared Tab Groups lets you share a set of tabs with friends. Everyone can add their own tabs and see the Tab Group update instantly as you work together.

Apart from macOS 13 Ventura beta 8, Apple has seeded betas 16.1 of iOS and tvOS and 9.1 of watchOS.

If you spot any changes in macOS 13 Ventura beta 9, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the releases right here at 9to5Mac if we find anything new.

