Apple Watch Ultra tested in the Scottish Islands with 61-mile hike and beautiful views

Apple Watch Ultra hiking is being put to the test all over the world. Now developer David Smith has a new experience to share. After a three-day hike in the Scottish Islands, David shares a lengthy video review packed with epic views.

David reviews the Apple Watch Ultra from the perspective of a developer and an avid hiker and backpacker. The goal isn’t to determine if the latest Apple Watch can replace a dive computer and extreme sports watch.

In the 34-minute video review, David hikes with the Apple Watch Ultra while sharing insight into how the new hardware performs.

I love this watch and can say confidently that is the best Apple Watch yet made for hiking. The standard Apple Watches are very good, and probably good enough for most day hiking, but if you’ve ever felt limited by their screen, battery or durability you’ll be very happy with this upgrade. I also think it is probably the best choice amongst all sports watches for hiking for all but the most specialist needs (assuming you have an iPhone). David Smith

In the video, David includes lots of views of the Apple Watch Ultra in use, an audio test with the new microphones, and great battery life stats after the three-day hike. The video also compares the Apple Watch Ultra to the Series 7 for a better idea of how each performs.

Watch David Smith’s video journal of the experience and analysis of the Apple Watch Ultra:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: